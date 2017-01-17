MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The press service added that Nikolov and Christina Gallach, the UN under-secretary-general for communications and public information, would take part in the ceremony of the broadcasting agreement signing on January 17.

"Just over 11 years of broadcasting the RT television channel has won a worldwide recognition as a source of alternative news. The diversity of views and topics that we present is the embodiment of the fundamental principles of the [United Nations] organization. We are pleased that the voice of RT will now be heard at the UN level," the RT press service quoted Nikolov as saying.

The RT television network encompasses three 24/7 news channels broadcasting from Moscow in English, Arabic and Spanish in more than 100 countries around the globe. The network also comprises RT America and RT UK channels broadcasting from studios in Washington and London.

