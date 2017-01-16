Register
20:37 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Meet Mr. Incredibeard, the Master of Beard Transformation

    Meet Mr. Incredibeard, the Master of Beard Transformation (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Facebook/Incredibeard
    Life
    Get short URL
    121713

    Isaiah Webb, known to the world as Incredibeard, took his facial hair styling to the next level, he turned it in a buzzworthy art! In an interview to Sputnik, Isaiah shared the story behind his beard, which made him “famous” on social media.

    Isaiah's beard can take literally any shape and his beard experiments have gained him over 753,000 followers on Facebook and over 156,000 followers on Instagram:

    "This started when my wife suggested I grow out my beard. When the beard was getting long enough to move into different shapes, we started posting online. We figured we'd make more designs since so many people liked it. Since we kept receiving more and more fans, we kept making more designs. Inspiration for our designs comes from our fans, my wife and myself," Isaiah told Sputnik.

    Now, he has a beard that many men would kill for. He admits his dad gave it to him:

    "I had a short beard for many years, but I decided to let it grow long almost five years ago. I knew I could, at least, grow a short beard since my father has had a very short beard my entire life. I did not know my beard would grow out this long though," the man said.

    Happy #Monbeardday everyone! In honor of the first day of #Decembeard, I call this style Fudgy the BeardMan. #Incredibeard #Beard #HappyHolidays

    Фото опубликовано incredibeard™ (@incredibeard) Дек 1 2014 в 12:35 PST

    Unfortunately, there is no magical secret behind his thick and healthy facial hair:

    "A beard's size, shape, look, and fullness is all based on genetics, testosterone levels and health. Unfortunately there is nothing you can do to grow a longer and thicker beard. Since it is all based on genetics, if your father, grandfather, or uncles can grow a beard, then you might as well. If there is no one in your family that can grow facial hair, you will probably not be able to grow any. Don't be fooled by any products out there promising to grow your beard or make it thicker. They don't work."

    Isaiah has a #Monbeardday tradition where he publishes a photo of his creative way to wear a beard on Mondays.

    "All we use to create our styles is hairspray. To shape these styles we just use a blow dryer and hair pick. For certain designs we use a curling iron, or flat iron. We ALWAYS use a heat protectant product in my beard so we don't burn the hair," Mr. Incredibeard noted.

    Depending on what he needs to do with his beard, it takes him different amount of time to morph his facial hair into something creative. But throughout the day, he spends between 30-60 minutes taking care of his beard.

    Despite worldwide beard trends Isaiah admits facial hair isn't everything:

    "It is fun to joke about men needing to have a beard to be a real man, but the truth is, a man is more than just a beard. Some men genetically cannot grow a beard. Some races are not prone to growing facial hair either. Men without beards are great themselves. However, if you can grow a beard, I always suggest trying it out at least one time in your life."

    Happy #Monbeardday. Hope this style blows your mind! I call it Beardsplosion. #incredibeard #beard

    Фото опубликовано incredibeard™ (@incredibeard) Июн 1 2015 в 11:40 PDT

    What started for fun, has now become a serious business. Webb has his own shop at Incredibeard.com and he raises money for charity:

    "We are partnered with World Vision and their Clean Water Fund. A portion of our proceeds go to providing clean water for children throughout the world. A lack of clean water is one of the top reasons for deaths to children  five years or younger. We are very proud to say we have been able to help out over 1674 children so far," Isaiah revealed.

    Related:

    Sweden Finds Bizarre Way to Deal With ‘Bearded Children'
    Beard Fear: Police Nearly Arrest Beard Club Members Mistaken for ISIL
    Tags:
    popularity, style, fun, beard, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt

      He would not make it out of the first round of "Britain's Got Talent." But the, I would let the Queen, ultimately, be the judge of that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok