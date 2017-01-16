Meet Mr. Incredibeard, the Master of Beard Transformation (PHOTOS)

Isaiah's beard can take literally any shape and his beard experiments have gained him over 753,000 followers on Facebook and over 156,000 followers on Instagram:
"This started when my wife suggested I grow out my beard. When the beard was getting long enough to move into different shapes, we started posting online. We figured we'd make more designs since so many people liked it. Since we kept receiving more and more fans, we kept making more designs. Inspiration for our designs comes from our fans, my wife and myself," Isaiah told Sputnik.
Happy Monbeardday! Thank you to Theo Phan on Facebook for this fan-submitted beard design idea! I call it Bowl O'Beard Ramen. If you want to see more, be sure to check it out on Facebook or Twitter at… www.facebook.com/incredibeard Twitter: @incredibeard #allyearbeard #incredibeard #beard #beards #mustache #mustaches #beardsday #funny #cool #fun #love #instagood #me #photooftheday #instamood #picoftheday #igers #love #whiskerwars #art #style #fashion #follow #cute #duckdynasty #noodle #ramen #like
It's Monbeardday! Thank you to Kim Wong on Facebook for this fan-submitted beard design idea! I call it Fries & a Beard Shake. Stay tuned on Thursday when I post the video of me attempting to eat the meal! If you want to see more, be sure to check it out on Facebook or Twitter at… www.facebook.com/incredibeard Twitter: @incredibeard #allyearbeard #incredibeard #beard #beards #mustache #mustaches #beardsday #funny #cool #fun #love #instagood #me #photooftheday #instamood #picoftheday #igers #love #whiskerwars #art #style #fashion #follow #cute #duckdynasty #fastfood #burger #in-n-out #like
"I had a short beard for many years, but I decided to let it grow long almost five years ago. I knew I could, at least, grow a short beard since my father has had a very short beard my entire life. I did not know my beard would grow out this long though," the man said.
Unfortunately, there is no magical secret behind his thick and healthy facial hair:
"A beard's size, shape, look, and fullness is all based on genetics, testosterone levels and health. Unfortunately there is nothing you can do to grow a longer and thicker beard. Since it is all based on genetics, if your father, grandfather, or uncles can grow a beard, then you might as well. If there is no one in your family that can grow facial hair, you will probably not be able to grow any. Don't be fooled by any products out there promising to grow your beard or make it thicker. They don't work."
Isaiah has a #Monbeardday tradition where he publishes a photo of his creative way to wear a beard on Mondays.
"All we use to create our styles is hairspray. To shape these styles we just use a blow dryer and hair pick. For certain designs we use a curling iron, or flat iron. We ALWAYS use a heat protectant product in my beard so we don't burn the hair," Mr. Incredibeard noted.
For this very special belated #Monbeardday, we've teamed up with our friends from Vikings and created this Beard Axe to announce the Australian DVD & Blu-ray release of Vikings Season 3 this week! #VikingsSeason3DVD #Australia #October21 #incredibeard #Beard #vikings For a different death shot, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/incredibeard.
Depending on what he needs to do with his beard, it takes him different amount of time to morph his facial hair into something creative. But throughout the day, he spends between 30-60 minutes taking care of his beard.
Despite worldwide beard trends Isaiah admits facial hair isn't everything:
"It is fun to joke about men needing to have a beard to be a real man, but the truth is, a man is more than just a beard. Some men genetically cannot grow a beard. Some races are not prone to growing facial hair either. Men without beards are great themselves. However, if you can grow a beard, I always suggest trying it out at least one time in your life."
What started for fun, has now become a serious business. Webb has his own shop at Incredibeard.com and he raises money for charity:
"We are partnered with World Vision and their Clean Water Fund. A portion of our proceeds go to providing clean water for children throughout the world. A lack of clean water is one of the top reasons for deaths to children five years or younger. We are very proud to say we have been able to help out over 1674 children so far," Isaiah revealed.
Happy #Monbeardday!!! Thank you @violetwiseman for the suggestion! I call this style Beard Buddy! Soon, you too can have your own "Beard Buddy and Me!"(TM) toy. Never be alone again! #allyearbeard #incredibeard #beard #beards #mustache #mustaches #beardsday #funny #cool #fun #love #instagood #me #photooftheday #instamood #picoftheday #igers #love #whiskerwars #art #style #fashion #follow #cute #like #fun
Happy #Monbeardday everyone! With Thanksgiving just around the corner and so many requests for this style, I had to get festive. I call this style Bearducopia! Stay tuned for another time lapse video on how we created this style. You can find all our videos on youtube.com/incredibeard. #beard #Incredibeard #Thanksgiving
Happy #Monbeardday Everyone! Thank you to Chris Alderman on Facebook and @kittenswole and @jodinj for their suggestions! With Mother's day coming up, how could I not show my respect? Without mom's, there would be no #beards! I simply call this style, Mom-Beard-Day! Be sure to show your mother some love! #beard #mothersday
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete
marcanhalt
He would not make it out of the first round of "Britain's Got Talent." But the, I would let the Queen, ultimately, be the judge of that.