The World's Worst Trademark: US Manufacturer Recalls 'Swastika Boots'

Conal International Trading had to recall one of the models of their Polar Fox boots that were being sold via Amazon after one customer discovered that his new footwear left swastika footprints.

"There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots," the customer remarked when he posted images of his new boots’ sole and the footprints it left on Reddit.

City Of Industry Company Recalls Boots Because Tread Leaves Swastika Imprints https://t.co/RG8kIQK7PK pic.twitter.com/kxNGlIRkkZ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) 12 января 2017 г.

​Company representatives have already declared that this development was not intentional and merely a result of a design flaw, according to CBS Los Angeles.