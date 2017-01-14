The World's Worst Trademark: US Manufacturer Recalls 'Swastika Boots'

Conal International Trading had to recall one of the models of their Polar Fox boots that were being sold via Amazon after one customer discovered that his new footwear left swastika footprints.
"There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots," the customer remarked when he posted images of his new boots’ sole and the footprints it left on Reddit.
City Of Industry Company Recalls Boots Because Tread Leaves Swastika Imprints https://t.co/RG8kIQK7PK pic.twitter.com/kxNGlIRkkZ— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) 12 января 2017 г.
Company representatives have already declared that this development was not intentional and merely a result of a design flaw, according to CBS Los Angeles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Proof of what I suspected about boot manufacturers. Nobody evens wears the boot before selling it. No testing of the tread or anything. Junk. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete this is not related to this article at all, but it is same as i said before.i tell her following next .that is to say,you would be better for you not to take "Chalice" on next french presidential election.because that Chalice is p-chalice.only i will not go so far as to say "do not increase seat". Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What about the NATO logo. That's also a swastika if you look at it properly.
jas
taka2net
jerrys57