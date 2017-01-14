Register
    The World's Worst Trademark: US Manufacturer Recalls 'Swastika Boots'

    © Photo: imgur
    A California-based footwear manufacturer had to recall one of its boot models after discovering that it leaves swastika footprints.

    Conal International Trading had to recall one of the models of their Polar Fox boots that were being sold via Amazon after one customer discovered that his new footwear left swastika footprints.

    "There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots," the customer remarked when he posted images of his new boots’ sole and the footprints it left on Reddit.

    ​Company representatives have already declared that this development was not intentional and merely a result of a design flaw, according to CBS Los Angeles.

      jas
      Proof of what I suspected about boot manufacturers. Nobody evens wears the boot before selling it. No testing of the tread or anything. Junk.
      taka2net
      this is not related to this article at all, but it is same as i said before.i tell her following next .that is to say,you would be better for you not to take "Chalice" on next french presidential election.because that Chalice is p-chalice.only i will not go so far as to say "do not increase seat".
      jerrys57
      What about the NATO logo. That's also a swastika if you look at it properly.
