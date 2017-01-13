Flight 666 to HEL and Other Odd Things That Happened on #FridayThe13th

Flight 666 to HEL

Finland's national airline Finnair flight AY666 took off from Copenhagen and flew to Helsinki, the city with airport code HEL, on Friday the 13th.

The flight was almost fully booked and landed safely on schedule.

Finnair makes five Copenhagen – Helsinki flights every day, but only route AY666 attracts particular attention, especially when it happens on Friday the 13th.

By the way, many Russians try to avoid flying on this day, a small study carried out by tourist service Kayak.ru revealed. Apparently, the average number of air tickets sold in Russia on Friday the 13th is 10% less than for any other Friday.

Full Moon

The first full moon of 2017 coincided with Friday the 13th, which for some is a particularly strange omen.

Friday the 13. Friday before a holiday. Full moon. Thanks, January. Thanks. #BlessUsAll — Mrs. Massey (@English_Diva) 13 января 2017 г.

​In Texas, Ohio and some other US states this natural phenomenon was accompanied by the biggest snow storm in 10 years and a wave of cold.

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th, a full moon, an ice storm, and of course I work 🙃🙃 #hospitallife — hayley carter (@hayley_carter13) 13 января 2017 г.

​However, technically the full moon was yesterday and reached its maximum at 11:34 UTC. That means that the exact moment of the true full moon, when the Earth was directly between the moon and sun, had already happened and so it didn't coincide with Friday the 13th. But the moon still appears as big as it did yesterday and looks just as spooky.

Child star of horror film The Omen sentenced on Friday the 13th

The former child actor who played Damien in the classic horror film The Omen, Harvey Spencer Stephens, was sentenced today for punching two cyclists in August last year.

The Omen may have given significance to the dreaded number 666, but nothing was said there about Friday the 13th…

Musicians hit by train

Two member of the funk-rock band Tower of Power, the drummer David Garibaldi the bassist Marc van Wageningen, were really unlucky today. Media reported that they were hit by a train in California while walking in Jack London Square, near the concert venue in the Embarcadero area of Oakland. Fortunately, they are both alive and recovering in hospital now.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!