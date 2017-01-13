Register
14:54 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The artist knitting instant noodles

    Noodlework: Singaporean Artist Knits Instant Noodle to Remind Us to Slow Down

    © Photo: Youtube / Top 10 News
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 39 0 0

    A talented young multimedia artist from Singapore knits instant noodles as an artistic stand against society's current obsession with instant gratification.

    Cynthia Delaney Suwito, the 23-year-old Singapore-based graduate of LASALLE College of the Arts, became famous after her work called “Knitting Noodles” was displayed at 2016 Untapped Discovery, an exhibition of emerging artists.

    Each day Suwito spends three or four hours adding 20-30 cm of noodle threads to the long delicate scarf she has been knitting since late 2014.

    The project entails a looped video that shows Suwito knitting instant noodles with normal knitting needles.

    “I was doing it because I wanted to contrast the idea of time. How I’m doing something very slow to something ‘instant’ like instant noodles. The purpose of it is actually to make people slow down and take a break from this ‘instant’ world,” the artist told Channel News Asia.

    Noodles actually make the slow process of knitting even slower than it should be. It took Suwito a few months to learn the tricky process of noodle knitting to perfection. “It’s only recently that I’ve been able to make something this long,” she said.

    Suwito wrote on her Facebook that she does not expect people to immediately understand her concept.

    “A lot of people say I’m obsessed with instant noodles. But I think the world is obsessed with them,” the artist wrote on her website.

    Suwito users other objects in her artworks, such as plastic bottles and clocks, but instant noodles is definitely her favorite material, which she used for two previous objects as well.

    “What I usually think of when I’m making my work is I’m trying to take something that is simple and everyday, something we see as we live our lives, and give a deeper meaning to it,” Suwito explains.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    artist, lifestyle, food, art, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok