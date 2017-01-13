Register
    Tour bus guides clad in kimono drink sake after praying at Meiji Shrine to celebrate their coming of age in Tokyo (File)

    Best Advertising: Sake Recommended by Putin Sells Like Hotcakes in Japan

    © AFP 2016/ KAZUHIRO NOGI
    The sake which Russian President Vladimir Putin tried during his visit to Japan in December 2016 is sold out in Japanese shops and online stores; buyers have to preorder 3 in 2 or 3 months, retailers say.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016. At a dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the second day, the two leaders toasted with the Japanese sake Oriental Beauty, which met with Putin’s approval. 

    “As to hot springs, I have only managed to touch one hot spring, it’s the local sake. It's called Oriental Beauty,” Putin joked at a press conference following negotiations. “I highly recommend it, but I think one should know one’s limits, as we say in Russia,” the President said.

    December 15, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, meet in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Style and Pomp: Putin, Abe to Blend Business, Pleasure During Nagato Talks

    In less than a week, the brand of sake was completely sold out from all warehouses, the head of sake producing company “Sumikawa Shuzo”, Takafumi Sumikawa, told RIA Novosti.

    “In total, we produce 20,000 bottles of ‘Oriental Beauty, First Standard’ a year. We did not know in advance that this brand would be served to the Russian President and were totally unprepared for such a reaction from buyers,” Sumikawa said.

    “Now our phone is ringing off the hook, and we have don't have a single bottle of this sake left in our warehouse. Buyers have to preorder in 2 or 3 months,” he added.

    This sake is hard to find, even at online stores. Most often, there's a sign under the item which reads: “Sold out.” Rarely are there 3-6 bottles in stock on the list. Some retailers sell only one bottle per customer, and only they still have something to sell. 

    Not only has the brand ‘Oriental Beauty, First Standard’ been sold from the shelves, but all other brands of this line as well.

    “Now buyers don’t go into details. Any brand of the line Oriental Beauty will do. We produce 250,000 bottles of sake of different brands of this line a year, and it’s the first time our stock is totally empty,” Sumikawa said. 

    The production cycle of the Oriental Beauty sake is 40 days; each consignment is 1,500 bottles.

    Russian bread baked by Japanese school children
    © Sputnik/ Maria Glebova
    Japanese Schools Serve Borscht, Pirozhki on Putin’s Visit to Nagato

    “Now every consignment is sold out at once, so that many buyers have to wait for a month or longer for the next consignment to be produced,” Sumikawa said.

    His company has already received a proposal to export its sake to Russia, but cannot give an answer.

    “Of course we are eager to know whether Russian buyers like our sake, but for the moment on we just have nothing to export,” Sumikawa said.

    During Vladimir Purin’s visit to Japan, he met Shinzo Abe at a hot spring resort in his home town of Nagato in Yamaguchi Prefecture. On the agenda was economic partnership and resolution of 70-year-old territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands.

