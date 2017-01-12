Blind 11-Year-Old Singer Conquers Hearts and Minds of Iranians (VIDEO)

Fatemeh Gharrar, 11, is blind and diagnosed with a rare disorder known as marble bone disease. However, her fantastic singing voice has stunned the nation and catapulted the girl into stardom.
Over the last few weeks Fatemeh became a true symbol of courage and grace in Iran, with her repertoire ranging from lyrical songs to tasnifs (a form of music that can be roughly considered as the Persian equivalent of a ballad).
Prominent Iranian musicians have also taken note of the girl’s talents. Reza Shiri, a famous guitar player, became Fatemeh’s benefactor and accompanies her during the performances.
#فاطمهغرار #عشق_من… ➰A.R 8743➰ فاطمه غرار دختری نابیناست که به بیماری استخوان مرمرین مبتلاست و از دو سالگی به دلیل بسته شدن کانال عصب بینایی که از عوارض بیماریش است باعث نابیناییش شده. او اما عاشق خوانندگی است و به کمک رضا شیری توانست اولین قطعه خود را به نحو احسنت اجرا کند. قصه ی فاطمه، قصه یک درد ناخواسته هست؛ قصه دختری که هنوز نمیدونه چرا دنیای اطرافش سیاهه. فاطمه دختری زیبارویه که به خاطر ازدواج فامیلی پدر و مادرش به یک بیماری نادر دچار شده. اون علاوه بر بیماریش، نابینای مطلق هم هست اما همه اینا باعث نشده که از زندگی دل زده بشه و امیدش رو از دست بده. اون اما امروز یکی از پرطرفدارترین چهره های شبکه های اجتماعی ایرانه که علاوه بر داشتن صدای خوب، قلبی پر از عشق هم داره. دختر ۱۱ ساله ما روزگار خاص و متفاوتی رو تجربه میکنه. #8743
Fatemenh and her parents intend to use the proceeds from the little singer’s performances to organize a concert tour across Iran and perhaps even abroad.
