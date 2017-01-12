Blind 11-Year-Old Singer Conquers Hearts and Minds of Iranians (VIDEO)

Fatemeh Gharrar, 11, is blind and diagnosed with a rare disorder known as marble bone disease. However, her fantastic singing voice has stunned the nation and catapulted the girl into stardom.

Over the last few weeks Fatemeh became a true symbol of courage and grace in Iran, with her repertoire ranging from lyrical songs to tasnifs (a form of music that can be roughly considered as the Persian equivalent of a ballad).

📹 همه دردامو می دونه "فاطمه غرار" ترانه سرا: حمید فریزند موسیقی: رضا شیری تنظیم و میکس: مسعود جهانی https://telegram.me/Amolphoto Видео опубликовано من و دوشن(دیستروفی) (@khalil_moradi) Ноя 21 2016 в 12:53 PST

Prominent Iranian musicians have also taken note of the girl’s talents. Reza Shiri, a famous guitar player, became Fatemeh’s benefactor and accompanies her during the performances.

Fatemenh and her parents intend to use the proceeds from the little singer’s performances to organize a concert tour across Iran and perhaps even abroad.