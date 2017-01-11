Never Give Up: Lost Cat Reunited With Owner After Nearly Two Years (VIDEO)

Iris Samaniego, from Murrieta, California, US, was the happy owner of the a called Diego for 12 years, when suddenly it decided to sneak away from its home in June 2015. Almost two years were spent in vain looking for the lost kitty and it was naturally presumed dead.

"I seriously thought he was gone and maybe even got eaten by a coyote," Iris's sister Crystal Sanmann wrote in her Facebook. It seems like everyone gave up except Iris. Some inner senses told her to check one of the rescue shelters' website, and when she looked she could see a familiar face. That was her Diego!

A video of an emotional reunion published on December 9 went viral and gained four millions of views.

"Never give up on finding your animals. This is the best Christmas present she could have received," Crystal said in her Facebook post.