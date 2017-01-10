"Prank Kissing" Video Lands Indian You-Tuber in Deep Soup

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian police are on the lookout for a man who shot to fame after a video showed him "prank kissing" many unsuspecting women went viral on Youtube and social media sites. The person named Sumit Verma has a channel named "Crazy Sumit" on You Tube where he often uploads videos of himself playing pranks on passersby and has 154,306 subscribers.

However, the trickster was at the receiving end of a backlash as he was accused of outraging a woman’s modesty with his dreadful prank. The You-Tuber was schooled by people on social media.

#crazySumit: u are d disgusting example of how Indian men need 2 b taught how 2 treat women and not d other way around #KeepItInYourPants — pia (@psychology_work) January 9, 2017

Fearing persecution Sumit posted a "sorry video" and later deleted all his videos.

"I never knew the kissing and running prank will go so viral and have such a bad impact. I really apologize, never wanted to hurt anyone. It was just shot for entertainment purposes. I respect women and I would never do anything like that again," Sumit pleaded in a video message.

The media backlash forced Delhi Police to take cognizance of the videos. Police are likely to file a case under Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.