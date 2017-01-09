Vigil on Empty Stomach, Complains Indian Soldier in Viral Video

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a heart-wrenching video, an Indian soldier posted along the India-Pakistan border has alleged deplorable working conditions due to high level of corruption in the Army.

Tez Bahadur Yadav, a Border Security Force (BSF) personal posted near the Pakistan border said troops are served bad food and sometimes have to go to sleep on an empty stomach. The soldier has posted three video where he claims that senior officers sell off the foods meant for the troops. The BSF has ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

"We only get a 'parantha' (wheat bread) and tea as breakfast and these are without any pickle or vegetables. We slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get 'dal' (pulses) which only has 'haldi' (turmeric) and salt with roti. This is the quality of the food we get. How can a jawan do his duty?” asked Yadav in video.

“BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of troops. Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already reached the location,” the BSF tweeted after the post went viral.