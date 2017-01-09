Kamchatka Residents Save Seal Pup From Pack of Hungry Stray Dogs

Residents of Zavoyko village in the suburbs of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky city rescued a seal pup which had been attacked by a pack of stray dogs while it was lying on an ice floe near the shore, the press-service of Kamchatka Directorate of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) reported on Monday.

They managed to recapture the seal from the hungry canines at the risk to their own safety. However, the dogs tried attack again, so they called EMERCOM and asked to transport the pup to a safe place.

An EMERCOM team caught the seal and transported it farther from residential areas in a special emergency-rescue car. After that, the pup was released into the wild unhurt.

