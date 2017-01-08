'Ice Age': Social Media Users React to Russia's Christmas Frosts

The "abnormal" cold has been vividly discussed by social media users.

Some of them shared photos of frosty patterns that appeared on their windows on Christmas night.

Когда мороз и солнце #москва #адоматоженичего #зима #moscow #moscu #winter #invierno Фото опубликовано Мария (@melaine215) Янв 7 2017 в 5:26 PST

"Frost and sun"

"Christmas frost made beautiful patterns on our windows, do you have something like that?"

Some said that the freezing weather was no excuse to stay during the winter holidays.

"-25 is not a reason to stay home"

And many were even enthusiastic about the arrival of the "real winter."

"A real winter has finally come. Cheeks are frosty. The snow crunches under feet… mmmm…"

Рождественские морозы, и снегопад. Прям как из моего детства) https://t.co/TjMp1mrRvh — Stetsyuk Oleg (@ovstetsyuk) 7 января 2017 г.

"Christmas frost and snowfall. Just like in my childhood"

"Today, the time we spent dressing was longer than we spent outside. But everything is very beautiful. Merry Christmas, y'all!"

"A wonderful day"

For car drivers, the frost was a real surprise. But many were releived that they managed to start their cars.

Рождественский сюрприз#drive2#смотра#drive#smotraru#likeme#followme#suzuki#vitara Фото опубликовано Александра (@alokso_aka_skinni) Янв 7 2017 в 6:34 PST

"A Christmas surprise"

Moreover, the "abnormal" frosts gave Moscow residents a chance to enjoy the rare optical phenomenon — the halo or a "winter rainbow."

​"Terrible frosts gave Moscow residents a chance to catch the halo on camera."

According to weather forecasters, the temperatures will start rising on Sunday. By the end of next week, the temperature in Moscow is expected to reach a balmy —2 degrees.