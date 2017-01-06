Toe Wrestling, Lingerie Football and Other Weird Sports From Around the World

Register
    While some sports garner the attention of millions all over the world, there are many athletic events that are known only to a select few, often undeservedly so.

    Here are but a few examples.

    Cheese Rolling

    The event known as the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is being held annually at Cooper's Hill, near Gloucester in England. A 9-pound round of Double Gloucester cheese is sent rolling from the top of the hill and the competitors start racing after it; the first person to cross the finishing line claims the cheese.

    Bathtub Racing

    The first bathtub race extravaganza was held in Nanaimo harbor in 1967. The annual event involves the use of bathtub boats — small watercraft designed around bathtubs or close facsimiles.

    Bathtub Boat
    © Wikipedia/ Trent Whaley
    Bathtub Boat

    Faceball

    The rules of this somewhat bizarre two-player game are very simple. The players sit ten feet apart, and one of them tosses an inflated ball at the other’s face. The target player must not move or flinch; when the thrower misses his shot, the players’ roles are reversed. The one who scores the most hits wins.

    Faceball
    © Flickr/ Armandas Jarusauskas
    Faceball

    Toe Wrestling

    This sport is quite similar to arm wrestling. The two contestants link the toes of their bare feet, with each player’s foot touching the flat of the other’s foot. In order to win, a competitor must pin (capture or trap) the other's foot for three seconds while avoiding the same. The game was apparently invented in 1974 by four drinkers in Ye Olde Royal Oak Inn in Wetton, Staffordshire, who sought to create a new sport  that no one knew about so that the UK could rectify its lack of world champions.

    Fire Football

    This game is similar to soccer except for one important difference: a coconut doused in kerosene and set on fire is used instead of an ordinary soccer ball, while the players (who are barefoot, by the way) are covered in fire-resistant substances.

    Jollyball

    This cross between juggling and volleyball is usually played with two to three players on each team. Each player starts with two juggling balls, while a server has the final ball which must be thrown at the opponents’ side of the court. One of the players needs to catch it and form a three-ball juggling pattern before serving any one of the balls in his hands to the opponent’s side.

    Beer Mile

    Created in Canada in 1989, this race with a twist requires that the participants run a 400-meter  distance four times while consuming 12 ounces of beer during the intervals. The fastest runner wins.

    Lingerie Football

    Just your ordinary game of American football, except that all players are fit young women dressed in lingerie. Nothing to see here, right?

    Lingerie League
    © Flickr/ Eva Rinaldi
    Lingerie League

