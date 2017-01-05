Sicilian 'Stonehenge' Discovery Joins Similar Global Prehistoric Findings

Experts have confirmed that the unusual arrangements of stones are a major archaeological discovery and an important finding.
"Making an archaeological discovery is in itself an important event, but to be part of one of the most sensational finds in recent years fills me with pride," said Giuseppe La Spina, one of the group which made the discovery.
He added that the fact the sundial was located in Gela, the town on Sicily's southern coast where he was born, "makes me very emotional."
The group of friends came across the stones while they were carrying out surveys of World War II bunkers, they wrote a report which was read by the regional director of Italy's Archaeologist Groups, Professor Alberto Scuderi, who then told them that the discovery should get scientific confirmation.
Prehistoric calendar rock found in Gela • Man-made megalith from Bronze Age was used as sundial… https://t.co/WU154MEwXc pic.twitter.com/FWr2XyjAzI— Rome and Italy (@RomeandItaly) January 5, 2017
The professor, who specializes in archeoastronomy, has been studying the find for three months, completing the work on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scuderi was due to present the full results of his analysis on Thursday at Gela's Archaeological Museum.
This latest discovery in Sicily does not stand in isolation; there are other similar and great discoveries that have been found around the world.
The Drombeg Stone Circle, or as it is locally known as the Druid's Altar, is located on the edge of a rocky terrace overlooking the sea about a kilometre away, in Glandore County Cork, in Ireland.
Excavations in 1957 and 1958 revealed cremated bones in a deliberately broken pot, wrapped with thick cloth and buried near the center of the circle, along with 80 other smashed sherds, four bits of a shale and a collection of sweepings from a pyre.
The next great discovery is located in France, where stone alignments called the Carnac stones, were created in several stages, some more than 6000 years ago.
The three main alignments are the Menec, Kermario and Kerlescan alignments with dolmens, cromlechs (stone circles) and the occasional tumulus scattered around the site.
Israel is home to the next great discovery, dated to be between 5,000 and 6,000 years old, Gilgal Refaim — also known as Rujm el-Hiri — is reminiscent of England's famous ancient megalithic structure, Stonehenge. The site consists of around 42,000 tons of basalt rocks forming four circles, and archaeologists believe the walls of the structure once towered nine meters high, making it an especially impressive site when viewed from the air.
Sweden is home to the Ales Stones, which consists of 59 stones, located high up above the village of Kaseberga in Osterlen. Some believe that the 59 stones is a burial monument.
In 2015, scientists stumbled across some stones at the bottom of a lake in Mitchigan, it is estimated to be 9,000 years old, the discover went undiscovered for several years. One of the objects in the water is a boulder and scientists believe it dates back to prehistoric times.
9,000-Year-Old Stonehenge-Like Structure Found Under Lake Michigan https://t.co/cksPSKYB5m pic.twitter.com/00IDrhmQax— Look4ward (@Look4wardd) November 11, 2016
Some have even claimed that Mars hosts its own Stonehenge-like prehistoric structure, which was spotted using high-resolution images of the Martian surface.
A mysterious circle of stones was spotted on top of a raised mound on the planet.
Does Mars have its own Stonehenge: https://t.co/gbKX6HJ9gK #Mars #Stonehenge #Marshenge pic.twitter.com/5xm57j2ptF— Don't Trust Anything (@D_T_A1) March 8, 2016
Dubbed 'Marshenge,' alien enthusiasts have compared it to the famous stone circle at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The oldest megalithic site is Gobekle Tepe at 12,000 years which places temple building to the end of the last ice age. Curiously, the site is exactly where hunter gatherers first domesticated wheat- a dead giveaway for this feat of labour not being down to ancient aliens.
Angus Gallagher