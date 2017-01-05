Register
17:41 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Stonehenge, England

    Sicilian 'Stonehenge' Discovery Joins Similar Global Prehistoric Findings

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    111510

    A prehistoric sundial, similar to that of Stonehenge in the UK and dating back to the Bronze Age, was discovered by a group of friends in Sicily, Italy.

    Experts have confirmed that the unusual arrangements of stones are a major archaeological discovery and an important finding. 

    "Making an archaeological discovery is in itself an important event, but to be part of one of the most sensational finds in recent years fills me with pride," said Giuseppe La Spina, one of the group which made the discovery.

    ​He added that the fact the sundial was located in Gela, the town on Sicily's southern coast where he was born, "makes me very emotional."

    The group of friends came across the stones while they were carrying out surveys of World War II bunkers, they wrote a report which was read by the regional director of Italy's Archaeologist Groups, Professor Alberto Scuderi, who then told them that the discovery should get scientific confirmation.

    ​The professor, who specializes in archeoastronomy, has been studying the find for three months, completing the work on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scuderi was due to present the full results of his analysis on Thursday at Gela's Archaeological Museum.

    ​This latest discovery in Sicily does not stand in isolation; there are other similar and great discoveries that have been found around the world.

    The Drombeg Stone Circle, or as it is locally known as the Druid's Altar, is located on the edge of a rocky terrace overlooking the sea about a kilometre away, in Glandore County Cork, in Ireland.

    Ancient stone circles, Ireland
    © Flickr/ ReflectedSerendipity
    This is a circle of 17 standing stones which on excavation showed that there had been an urn burial in the center. It has been dated to between 153 BC and 127AD.

    Excavations in 1957 and 1958 revealed cremated bones in a deliberately broken pot, wrapped with thick cloth and buried near the center of the circle, along with 80 other smashed sherds, four bits of a shale and a collection of sweepings from a pyre.

    The next great discovery is located in France, where stone alignments called the Carnac stones, were created in several stages, some more than 6000 years ago.

    Carnac stones, France
    © Flickr/ barclakj
    Legends about their creation abound with one story claiming that the stones are a Roman Legion that the wizard Merlin enspelled.

    The three main alignments are the Menec, Kermario and Kerlescan alignments with dolmens, cromlechs (stone circles) and the occasional tumulus scattered around the site. 

    Israel is home to the next great discovery, dated to be between 5,000 and 6,000 years old, Gilgal Refaim — also known as Rujm el-Hiri — is reminiscent of England's famous ancient megalithic structure, Stonehenge. The site consists of around 42,000 tons of basalt rocks forming four circles, and archaeologists believe the walls of the structure once towered nine meters high, making it an especially impressive site when viewed from the air.

    Wheel of Giants, Israel
    © Flickr/ israeltourism
    The stones have been described as resembling the monument Jacob built which is documented in the bible (Genesis 31:44-45).

    Sweden is home to the Ales Stones, which consists of 59 stones, located high up above the village of Kaseberga in Osterlen. Some believe that the 59 stones is a burial monument.

    Ales stones, Sweden
    © Flickr/ Keith Cuddeback
    Others claim that the stones has served as an ancient astronomical clock, as they are positioned so that the sun goes down at the northwestern stone in summer and rises exactly at the opposite stone in winter.

    In 2015, scientists stumbled across some stones at the bottom of a lake in Mitchigan, it is estimated to be 9,000 years old, the discover went undiscovered for several years. One of the objects in the water is a boulder and scientists believe it dates back to prehistoric times. 

    ​Some have even claimed that Mars hosts its own Stonehenge-like prehistoric structure, which was spotted using high-resolution images of the Martian surface.

    ​A mysterious circle of stones was spotted on top of a raised mound on the planet.

    ​Dubbed 'Marshenge,' alien enthusiasts have compared it to the famous stone circle at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.

    Related:

    From Ancient Sexual Organ to Aliens: The Radical Theories Behind Stonehenge
    Top Five Egyptian Archaeological Sensations of 2016
    US Sanctions Interfere With Archaeological Operation in Iran
    Obama Imposes Restrictions on Imports of Archaeological Material From Syria
    Tags:
    archaeologists, prehistoric, ancient, archaeology, scientists, discovery, history, Sicily, Italy, Sweden, Israel, Europe, United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      The oldest megalithic site is Gobekle Tepe at 12,000 years which places temple building to the end of the last ice age. Curiously, the site is exactly where hunter gatherers first domesticated wheat- a dead giveaway for this feat of labour not being down to ancient aliens.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok