Happy New 1917! History Buffs Bring the Past to Life in Newest Twitter Craze

The “Cultural Revolution” account is marking the 50th anniversary of China's Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution by tweeting “real-time” updates of the movement, which was launched by Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1966 and continued until his death in 1976.
1/1/67 The United Action Committee pledges to "crush the left-deviationist line" and protect the Party's "loyal and courageous cadres".— Cultural Revolution (@GPCR50) 1 января 2017 г.
30/12/66 The State Council asks Aeronautics Red Flag to stop its "Red Sea" campaign to paint all of Beijing's doors red — it's confusing.
— Cultural Revolution (@GPCR50) 30 декабря 2016 г.
The “Russian Telegraph” tweets news from the Russian Empire. Like China's Cultural Revolution, the account gives live updates – this time from 100 years ago.
Grigory #Rasputin secretly buried at the royal residence Tsarskoe Selo – source #1917LIVE pic.twitter.com/bLmd75vGl5— Russian Telegraph (@RT_1917) 4 января 2017 г.
Out with the old, in with the new, may all wishes of our followers come true in 1917! Happy New Year and God Save the Tsar! #1917LIVE pic.twitter.com/Bvi4THlero
— Russian Telegraph (@RT_1917) 31 декабря 2016 г.
The US National Archives tweets copies of historical photographs and documents.
The @CIA's "Handbook on the #Berlin Problem" published 55 yrs ago #TDiH 1961: https://t.co/h272U1fjvG #BerlinWall #BerlinerMauer #ColdWar pic.twitter.com/7SGL0AgghR— Today's Document (@TodaysDocument) 27 декабря 2016 г.
“AIR RAID ON PEARL HARBOR X THIS IS NOT DRILL.” #PearlHarbor75 https://t.co/yqg4yFwKYa pic.twitter.com/JxLGDIQDq1
— Today's Document (@TodaysDocument) 7 декабря 2016 г.
A “Tweets of Old” account based in Texas is sharing one-liners from US newspapers which were published over a century ago.
A Virginia mob lynched the wrong man the other night, but made the "amende honorable" by lynching the right man shortly afterwards. OR1902— R.L. Ripples (@TweetsofOld) 28 декабря 2016 г.
Every year there are too many Christmas fires. Do not use cotton to represent snow, use asbestos fiber. KS1910
— R.L. Ripples (@TweetsofOld) 25 декабря 2016 г.
UK historian of Victorian popular culture Bob Nicholson, aka the “DigiVictorian,” is sharing quotes newspaper articles and pictures from around the turn of the last century.
Truly, this was a golden age of entertainment…— Bob Nicholson (@DigiVictorian) 3 января 2017 г.
— Police Gazette (1893) pic.twitter.com/fTTHxA1aJL
I find myself lost (not for the first time…) in a dictionary of Victorian slang. This is still my favourite: pic.twitter.com/y4MCoXmWJL
— Bob Nicholson (@DigiVictorian) 15 декабря 2016 г.
“Silent Movie Gifs” makes snippets of cinema's silent era.
Buster Keaton in Sherlock Jr. (1924) pic.twitter.com/xQjiYuAnMh— Silent Movie Gifs (@silentmoviegifs) 28 августа 2016 г.
"Happy New Year"
The Gold Rush (1925) pic.twitter.com/avfEbTMKux— Silent Movie Gifs (@silentmoviegifs) 1 января 2017 г.
