Register
21:38 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Life

    Happy New 1917! History Buffs Bring the Past to Life in Newest Twitter Craze

    Life
    Get short URL
    0 2110

    Twitter is keeping history fans entertained with a series of accounts publishing original sources of famous historical events, including the Russian Revolution of 1917.

    The “Cultural Revolution” account is marking the 50th anniversary of China's Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution by tweeting “real-time” updates of the movement, which was launched by Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1966 and continued until his death in 1976.

    ​30/12/66 The State Council asks Aeronautics Red Flag to stop its "Red Sea" campaign to paint all of Beijing's doors red — it's confusing.

    ​The “Russian Telegraph” tweets news from the Russian Empire. Like China's Cultural Revolution, the account gives live updates – this time from 100 years ago.

    ​Out with the old, in with the new, may all wishes of our followers come true in 1917! Happy New Year and God Save the Tsar! #1917LIVE pic.twitter.com/Bvi4THlero

    ​The US National Archives tweets copies of historical photographs and documents.

    ​“AIR RAID ON PEARL HARBOR X THIS IS NOT DRILL.” #PearlHarbor75 https://t.co/yqg4yFwKYa pic.twitter.com/JxLGDIQDq1

    ​A “Tweets of Old” account based in Texas is sharing one-liners from US newspapers which were published over a century ago.

    ​Every year there are too many Christmas fires. Do not use cotton to represent snow, use asbestos fiber. KS1910

    ​UK historian of Victorian popular culture Bob Nicholson, aka the “DigiVictorian,” is sharing quotes newspaper articles and pictures from around the turn of the last century.

    ​I find myself lost (not for the first time…) in a dictionary of Victorian slang. This is still my favourite: pic.twitter.com/y4MCoXmWJL

    “Silent Movie Gifs” makes snippets of cinema's silent era.

    ​"Happy New Year"

     

    Related:

    Divided Cyprus Has Historic Opportunity for Reunification in 2017 - UN Official
    'Shameful Chapter' in History of UN: US Senator Lashes Out at Israel Resolution
    Historic Syrian Train Travels From Damascus Marking Return to Civilian Life
    Tags:
    historical memory, event, history, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok