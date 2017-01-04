Register
04 January 2017
    Zombie Apocalypse Gives Humans Just 100 Days to Live, Scientists Reveal

    The zombie virus would spread through the human population at a rate faster than the black death, according to a study from UK scientists.

    A man takes part in a Zombie Walk on the Day of the Dead along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 2, 2015
    Only Russia Likely to Survive Zombie Apocalypse
    Once introduced on Earth, the zombie virus would condemn the human population to extinction in less than six months, scientists at Leicester University (UK) have calculated.

    Assuming that a zombie can find one person each day, and has a 90 percent success rate in infecting victims with the virus, the researchers found that humans would be facing extinction after just 100 days.

    On day 100 there would be just 273 human survivors, outnumbered a million to one by zombies.

    However, the researchers cautioned that the 90 percent zombification rate of their model, a rate of contagion higher than the black death, could change over the course of the epidemic, giving humans more time.

    “As the zombie to human ratio increases, this becomes less realistic,” they wrote in their paper, called “A Zombie Epidemic” and published in the journal Physics Special Topics.

    “We have also not included the possibility for the humans to kill the zombies. Including this may give the humans a better chance at survival.”

    The researchers used a mathematical model called “SIR,” which is generally used to investigate the spread of disease.

    Their model takes into account zombies' ability to cross geographical barriers, the different rates of infection in more or less densely populated areas, and gave zombies a lifetime of 20 days before they die from starvation or thirst.

      Angus Gallagher
      That is an infection rate due to bite transmission that's far worse than anything imagined. It bears out the ZA's catastrophic 1 month transmission rate via an airborne pathogen in The Walking Dead.
      One thing to consider to balance off slowing the rate of infection by humans learning to fight back is the rate of turn. That speeds up transmission. Also, whether outwardly healthy humans can be carriers who turn upon death whether natural, from fighting the zombies, or from suicide.
      If the pathogen is airborne- even a cordon sanitaire of nuclear strikes makes little sense.
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Are we not in a zombie apocalypse via the massive influx of illegal immigrants.. dark humour best humour! :)
