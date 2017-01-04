Register
15:51 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw

    Poles Don't Know What to Do With the Stalinist Skyscraper in the Heart of Warsaw

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 53 0 0

    Last year, Warsaw authorities celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Palace of Culture and Science, a monolithic, 42 story, 778 ft tall Stalinist high-rise in the heart of Warsaw. The building's controversial history has led to conflicting attitudes among Poles: some value it as a historical landmark; others call it a relic of Soviet domination.

    The Palace of Science and Culture continues to hold the record as the tallest building in Poland. At any one time, only a few dozen of its 3,288 rooms and offices are occupied by companies and public organizations. The Palace is a major cultural center, and a regular home to concerts, theater performances and film screenings. As its name implies, it is also a major academic and scientific center, and the home of libraries, scientific institutions, and academic conference halls belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences.

    The building's architectural style has been described as a mix of Polish historicism and American art deco, although it was designed by Soviet architect Lev Rudnev, and the building is widely considered as the eighth, 'lost sister' to Moscow's Stalinist Seven Sister skyscrapers. As expected, the building's roots in the Soviet period have led to public debates about whether the building is worth the upkeep, or whether it should be dismantled and replaced with something modern.

    Origins & Construction: Polish Architects Insist on Dizzying Heights

    The construction of the Palace of Culture and Science began in May 1952. The building was officially conceived as a gift to the 'brotherly Polish people' from the people of the Soviet Union. As the term implies, design and construction expenses were covered by the USSR, and an estimated 5,000 Soviet construction workers and engineers working together with 4,000 Polish ones to complete the project over a three year timeframe.

    As a recent RIA Novosti article on the building recalls, even at the planning stage, two questions were at the forefront: the building's ideological significance, and heated debates surrounding its design.

    The Palace of Culture and Science in 1955.
    © Sputnik/ A. Novoselskiy
    The Palace of Culture and Science in 1955.

    Officially, the idea for the skyscraper was thought to have been conceived personally by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin; it was first discussed with Polish authorities during a visit to Warsaw by Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov in 1951. Warsaw chief architect Josef Sigalin was informed of the proposal, and Polish architects were soon tasked with coming up with several possible locations for the building, and of providing the chosen territory with the necessary infrastructure, including electricity, water and accommodation for the Soviet construction workers. Unsure of how the final design would look, architects oriented their proposals around the then-new Moscow State University building.

    The building's impressive height owes itself to intense lobbying by Polish architects. At the design stage, Soviet architects proposed a height of just 120 meters, but Sigalin and his colleagues insisted that it be much taller, settling on 237 meters, including the Palace's spire. This would make the Palace of Culture and Science taller than all of the Seven Sisters in Moscow, with the exception of Moscow State University, which edged out the Palace by just three meters. Polish architects were also able to successfully incorporate elements of Polish national architecture into the skyscraper's 'Stalinist Gothic' look.

    Palace of Culture and Science. Warsaw
    © Flickr/ Michel G.
    Russia Wants to See Poland as Strong, Independent Partner – Putin
    The building was designed and redesigned repeatedly. The final proposal came to include everything but the proverbial kitchen sink, featuring scientific, research, museum, exhibition and theater complexes, as well as a Palace of Youth.

    Following its completion in July 1955, the building, which housed the Polish-Soviet Friendship Society, became a must-see destination for foreign officials and tourists. The building featured the tallest viewing platform in the country on its 30th floor. In 1955, the building was unofficially inaugurated by hosting the Fifth World Festival of Youth and Students.

    In the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, the Palace hosted historic concerts by artists including Marlene Dietrich, Yves Montand and Leonard Cohen. The Rolling Stones held their first concert in an Eastern Bloc country at the Palace in 1967. The building was visited by leaders including Nikita Khrushchev and Ho Chi Minh, and was rumored to have been greatly admired by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

    Location, Location, Location

    In the late 1940s and early 1950s, as Warsaw rebuilt from total devastation caused by the Nazi occupation, city architects came to terms with an odd fact: the Polish capital did not have a city center as such. The old city's Castle Square, the historic square in front of the Royal Castle, is widely considered as a central tourist attraction. But as RIA Novosti pointed out, it is near the Stalinist high-rise that the bus stop simply called 'Center' is located. The Palace is often the first tourist photo snapped in the Polish capital, and draws attention to itself to those arriving at the Warszawa Centralna Railway Station.

    Vintage photo of the Palace of Culture and Science.
    © Sputnik/ V. Lvov
    Vintage photo of the Palace of Culture and Science.

    The Palace has become a favorite of souvenir makers, with shops featuring magnets, cards and miniatures of the building, in an assortment just as wide as trinkets featuring other popular locations, including the Old Town, Sigismund's Column, the National Stadium and the Warsaw Barbican.

    The More Things Change…

    After the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, a competition was announced to redevelop the Palace, but none of its radical proposals ended up getting implemented. Until the present, the building has remained virtually unchanged, with the exception of the removal of a dedication to Stalin and a few minor design elements.

    The Palace is owned by the city of Warsaw; its halls, once filled with references to Polish and Soviet socialism, are now equipped with corporate offices, shops, travel agencies, restaurants, several theaters, exhibitions and the offices of research institutes and universities. The building's central location, transport accessibility, and wide use as a landmark that is visible from across much of the city, makes it a popular location.

    In the 2000s, then-Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorski became one of the most active proponents of the building's demolition. In 2008 he suggested that demolishing the Palace of Culture and Science and replacing it with a green area and a pond "would do more good for the residents of Warsaw" than keeping it in place. In 2009, Sikorski tried to connect the demolition with the anniversary of the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall. He tried again in 2012, proposing the creation of a Central Park of Warsaw, saying the building was uneconomical, energy-inefficient, and expensive to repair.

    Flowers lay in front of a photo of a well-known military choir lays flowers at the military choir's building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after a plane carrying 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi
    © AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin
    Alexandrov Ensemble Tragedy on Everybody's Lips All Over Poland
    Polish media soon began poking light fun at the politician, comparing him with Ancient Roman senator Cato the Elder, who finished all his speeches in the Senate with the phrase "Furthermore, I consider that Carthage must be destroyed," with the Palace taking the place of Carthage in this case.

    City residents, meanwhile, have reacted with opposition to Sikorski's proposals. At bus stops and on building walls, graffiti appeared depicting the Palace and the phrase 'Gifts are not returned'.

    Other, less radical ideas have been floated, from proposals to repaint the building, to one proposing complementing it with a chic hotel, to another suggesting that the building be surrounded with ivy. After each proposal, local media queries Poles' views on the ideas, with the option 'leave it alone' always coming out on top.

    Right-wing organizations regularly hold campaigns against the Palace, explaining that it is really a "symbol of Polish dependence on the USSR," and that it was built so that Poles "never forget their dependence on the Soviet empire."

    The Palace of Culture and Science today
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    The Palace of Culture and Science today

    Nonetheless, such appeals have been met with a response from Polish historical heritage laws. In 2007, the building was entered into the registry of monuments. That decision led to an outcry from some media, cultural and academic figures, and calls for the president to hold discussions or even a referendum on the building's fate. Others, however, including architects and art historians, wholeheartedly support the legal protections, saying that the building has already lost the integrity of some of its design elements, and that it is now the last major surviving example of socialist architecture in the Polish capital.

    Related:

    Poland FM Slams EU Chief Tusk as 'Icon of Evil and Stupidity'
    Alexandrov Ensemble Tragedy on Everybody's Lips All Over Poland
    Poland Dismisses 'Groundless' EU Threats Over Constitution Crisis
    Russia Wants to See Poland as Strong, Independent Partner – Putin
    Polish Blogger Captures Santa’s Visit on Camera as Proof for His Daughter
    Polish President Expresses Condolences Over Russian Tu-154 Plane Crash
    Polish Authorities Knew About 'Coup Attempt' Ahead of Opposition Protests
    Tags:
    history, architecture, Stalinist architecture, Josef Sigalin, Lev Rudnev, Joseph Stalin, Soviet Union, Warsaw, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok