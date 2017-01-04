Register
15:51 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ice sculptures at the Snow Village

    Snow Village: A Tour of a Russian Winter Wonderland (PHOTO)

    © Photo: Tourinfo Lufthansa City Center facebook
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    A unique village built of snow and ice at the base of the Khibiny Mountains in Russia is looking forward to receiving a record number of visitors this year.

    The Snow Village is a unique complex in more ways than one. Built entirely out of snow and ice, it has been erected every winter for nine years straight in the vicinity of Kirovsk, a city located next to the Khibiny Mountains in Russia’s Murmansk Region in the Arctic Circle, adjacent to northern Scandinavia.

     

    Building such a large-scale compound (it totals about 25,800 square feet) out of artificial snow and ice is no mean feat, and this year’s relatively warm winter made the builders’ work even more difficult. Nevertheless, these men and women proved to be up for the job.

    Волшебно✨🎅🏼🎄 #красотавглазахсмотрящего

    Фото опубликовано Катерина (@katerinariya) Янв 3 2017 в 9:51 PST

     

    Each year the architects of the Snow Village chose a different theme for their creation, and this time it’s 'Russia as a Brand'.

    Красота из льда и снега #снежнаядеревня #кировск #зима

    Фото опубликовано Alexandr Alexandrov (@alternative_nick) Янв 3 2017 в 10:15 PST

     

    Approximately 18,000 people visited the Snow Village last year.  As head of the Snow Village tourist center, Vladimir Komyagin told RIA Novosti that this year the number of visitors is expected to be "record-breaking".

    Снежные медведи 😻 #teshla_travel

    Фото опубликовано Daria 🌿 Saint-Petersburg, RU (@taksla) Мар 15 2016 в 1:18 PDT

     

    Interestingly enough, the Snow Village’s growing fame may create additional problems for the service staff as an influx of visitors causes the temperature inside the snow buildings to rise.

     

    "We’re monitoring the situation and are trying to determine our maximum capacity. We receive about 1,500 visitors a day, tops; any more than that and servicing (the buildings) becomes problematic. Sometimes I want to ask the locals not to visit the Snow Village during the New Year’s Eve holidays so that people from more distant regions could visit it," Komyagin joked.

    Related:

    Explore Top-Five Popular Winter Holiday Destinations in Russia (PHOTOS)
    Russian Tourists Discover Exciting Holiday Destinations in Their Own Backyard
    Remote Island of Spitzbergen Through the Eyes of its Russian 'Guardian’ (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    village, ice, tourism, snow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok