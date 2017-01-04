Register
15:34 GMT +304 January 2017
    Белорус сел на шпагат между движущимися БелАЗами/The MOST EPIC Epic Split! 160 Ton BelAZ Dump Trucks

    Belarusian Recreates Van Damme's Epic Truck Split, Kickboxer Disco Fight (VIDEO)

    © Photo: YouTube/TUT.BY
    133301

    Remember Jean-Claude Van Damme's mind-blowing epic split between two moving trucks? A Belarusian stuntman has masterfully recreated it, challenging the abilities of the human body. And that is just the tip of the iceberg - meet the incredible "Chuck Norris approves" project.

    "The Muscles From Brussels" performed his famous trick in 2013, using "a pair of legs engineered to defy the laws of physics" and two Volvo trucks moving backward.

    In contrast, Belarusian stunt coordinator Denis Blokhin did "the most epic split" between two monstrous BelAZ haul trucks going forward.

    Whose split is more epic? You decide. 

    If you've ever seen it, you'll never forget the famous disco scene from JCVD's "Kickboxer" when protagonist Kurt Sloane's galvanizing dance was rudely interrupted by a bunch of thugs — something they soon regretted. The great master of the martial arts and actor recreated the scene 26 years later proving that age is even something less than just a number. 

    Denis Blokhin could not stay on the sidelines. Watch his version of the brawl.

    The two imitation videos you have seen are parts of a volunteer project called "Chuck Norris approves", aimed at recreating landmark scenes from martial arts movies involving Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Sylvester Stallone and others.

    Check out Sly's "Rocky V" street fight, staged by a construction engineer and an IT specialist.

    What about Steven Seagal's "Marked for Death"? By the way, it hints at the actor's visit to Belarus when President Alexander Lukashenko regaled him with vegetables.

    And we can't talk about the project without a scene from Chuck Norris's "Missing in Action 2: The Beginning" where the star's part is played by a security guard.  

    The best is yet to come! 

