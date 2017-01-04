Twitter Users Roast CNN for Using Fallout 4 Screenshot to Depict #RussianHackers

Register
    After CNN had used screenshots from the Fallout 4 video game to depict 'Russian hackers,' Twitter users rolled up their sleeves to roast the network for the gaffe.

    Out of all possible illustrations, CNN chose to use a screenshot showing the part of the game where players were on the Russian hackers' side.

    One Twitter user pondered what CNN's next scoop could look like.

    Some even speculated on the reasons why the briefing on the intelligence report that is expected to shed light on 'Russian hackers' meddling in the US presidential election had been postponed.

    And then, the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation joined in.

    Bethesda, the video game publisher, didn't miss out on the fun either.

    All in all, the confusion is understandable: it must be hard for CNN to depict the evil Russian hackers when the US intelligence agencies have presented absolutely no evidence of the alleged election hacking.

    It remains to be seen what other fake news on this topic the mainstream media will come up with.

      michael
      maybe the cnn staff are trying to set up credentials as fantasy writers once cnn goes bankrupt. :)
      copius
      Fellow Americans, we can make plenty money by sueing CNN for fake news and propaganda based on Obama's new anti propaganda laws.
      Let's hit CNN hard till they break.
