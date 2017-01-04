Twitter Users Roast CNN for Using Fallout 4 Screenshot to Depict #RussianHackers

Out of all possible illustrations, CNN chose to use a screenshot showing the part of the game where players were on the Russian hackers' side.

@KASE_WINDU wait till they discover FO4 players were actually helping Russians and cracking real security through that mini game. pic.twitter.com/VWofHdSyy7 — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) January 2, 2017

One Twitter user pondered what CNN's next scoop could look like.

Some even speculated on the reasons why the briefing on the intelligence report that is expected to shed light on 'Russian hackers' meddling in the US presidential election had been postponed.

@realDonaldTrump maybe @CNN needs more time to play video game #Fallout4 to find more "hacking" pictures. — Dustin Barla (@DBar43) January 4, 2017

And then, the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation joined in.

Bethesda, the video game publisher, didn't miss out on the fun either.

All in all, the confusion is understandable: it must be hard for CNN to depict the evil Russian hackers when the US intelligence agencies have presented absolutely no evidence of the alleged election hacking.

It remains to be seen what other fake news on this topic the mainstream media will come up with.

