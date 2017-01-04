Register
01:54 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

    NASA's Next-Gen Space Telescope Fails Latest Pre-Launch Vibration Test

    © NASA. NASA Goddard (screenshot)
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 9002

    NASA's James Webb space telescope that is supposed to be launched in 2018 has failed the latest vibration test, the space agency said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Computer sensors forced the shut-down of a machine testing whether the James Webb space telescope could withstand the vibration expected during a scheduled October 2018 launch, according to a press release from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday.

    "During the vibration testing on Dec. 3 at NASA Goddard, accelerometers attached to the telescope detected unexpected responses and consequently the test shut itself down to protect the hardware," the release stated.

    The shutdown occurred a fraction of a second after a "higher-than-expected response" was detected at a particular frequency of vibration, about one note lower than the lowest note on a piano, the release explained.

    Hubble Discovers Megamaser
    © ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt (geckzilla)
    NASA’s Hubble Telescope Finds Massive Cosmic Megamaser
    The telescope was not damaged and vibration tests are expected to resume later in January after results of Tuesday’s trial are examined, the release noted.

    The telescope must pass multiple tests before it can be sent into space, according to the release.

    The James Webb telescope, named after an early NASA administrator, is designed to observe distant objects in space that are beyond the range of the existing Hubble space telescope, including direct observation of planets orbiting distant stars.

    Related:

    NASA Cooperating With Russia on Progress MS-04 Investigation
    Pandora's Beauty: NASA Spacecraft Snaps Hi-Res Photos of Saturn Moon
    Climate Scientist, US Astronaut Piers Sellers Dies at 61 - NASA
    Tags:
    test, failure, James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope, NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok