Belgians Invent 'Doggy Fries' for Potato-Mad Pooches

Belgian firm "Animal Planet" says its product is more than just a tasty treat, and has health benefits too. Unlike ordinary fries or potato chips, the snack doesn't contain salt, which is harmful for dogs.

"They contain only eight percent fat," the company told the Derniere Heure (DH) news website.

"Dogs are actually crazy about potatoes. They will be on the shelves from February or March, in snack bags of 80 or 40 grams."

The company is hoping to build on the success of its "Snuffle Dog Beer," which has proved a popular product particularly with dog owners in the UK.

The so-called beer is non-alcoholic, as ethanol is poisonous for dogs. It looks like beer, but it is really a broth made from beef and chicken.

"In England, they are crazy about this beer. We have sold nearly 100,000 bottles in the last six months. The Belgians are crazy about their dogs but in countries like England or China, dogs are thought of as members of the family," the company told DH.