Skiing in a Desert: How Skiers From Europe Conquered Iranian 'Sand Mountains'

The team, consisting of extreme-lovers from Switzerland, Germany and Austria visited the island of Qeshm.

At this time of the year, the temperature on the island can reach 35 degrees Celsius. Because of the hot weather, some athletes were dressed in shorts and baseball caps.

Commenting on the skiing conditions, one of the adventurers, Markus Ascher said as quoted by Daily Mail: 'It's the driest I've ever seen.'

Although the athletes might seem to have easily performed all the tricks on the video, they admitted that in fact their ride was very scary.

Iran has become the last destination of the athletes' tour. Before that, they have visited Armenia, Turkey and Greece.