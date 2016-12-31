Register
    President Vladimir Putin

    Kremlin Reveals How President Putin Plans to Spend New Year's Holidays

    During the upcoming holidays, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to take part in several sporting events: he will play hockey and swim, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said, cited by Russian media.

    "We can assume that he is going spend some free time doing his favorite sports. He plays hockey, you know, and he is fond of swimming, which he does every day when he has a chance,” Peskov stated.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a training of the Night Hockey League at the Galaktika center in Krasnaya Polyana
    Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a training of the Night Hockey League at the Galaktika center in Krasnaya Polyana

    March 16, 2016. President of Russia Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in the Kremlin.
    The Kremlin's Secrets: Mystery of the Object Behind Putin's Back Revealed
    At the same time, the official noted that the Russian leader is unlikely to have a full, nine-day-long vacation. President Putin will have a lot to do even during his holidays, he said.

    "There will be phone calls anyway. He also discusses operational issues with the members of his Cabinet on a daily basis and receives reports from security agencies and special services," Peskov said.

    Answering the question of how the festive table of the Russian President will look like, Kremlin spokesman assumed that it would be “simple and healthy.”

    "But what exactly [will be on the table], I can’t tell you. This is his personal life, and we shouldn’t interfere there," the official said.

    The New Year’s holidays in Russia will start on Saturday, December 31 and will last until January 8.

