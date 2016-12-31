Kremlin Reveals How President Putin Plans to Spend New Year's Holidays

"We can assume that he is going spend some free time doing his favorite sports. He plays hockey, you know, and he is fond of swimming, which he does every day when he has a chance,” Peskov stated.
"There will be phone calls anyway. He also discusses operational issues with the members of his Cabinet on a daily basis and receives reports from security agencies and special services," Peskov said.
Answering the question of how the festive table of the Russian President will look like, Kremlin spokesman assumed that it would be “simple and healthy.”
"But what exactly [will be on the table], I can’t tell you. This is his personal life, and we shouldn’t interfere there," the official said.
The New Year’s holidays in Russia will start on Saturday, December 31 and will last until January 8.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete My Tsar happy new year,may the Lord keeps you healthy, and give you long life, Nasdarovia for this beautiful year, for you and all Russia.you are the one who will save our children and our future. I always which you the best, and thank you for what you have achieved for the whole humanity.Nasdarovia Mr Putin, Nasdarovia Russia,Nasdarovia Russian Citizens.May God bless you.Happy new year to all of you. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Invite clowns, and other stuff to IMPRESS the diplomats and their families.
mounir.assi
cast235
Russian diplomats expulsed should be there too. A VERY WARM time for RUSSIA. With loads of fun, laughs and all. Make it public an send it to Obama and Mc cain..
Mc Cain can't Forget PUTIN, because he thinks, Putin reminds him someone while he was in the PITTS, eating and drinking pig stuff.
SORRY MODERATOR, but I HATE ;people that abuse .. And the worst may come soon. Russia cannot tolerate such abuses FOREVER.