Peruvian Shamans Perform Rituals to Soften Hearts of Trump, Putin (VIDEO)

The shamans gathered on December 29 to perform songs and prayers calling on their ancestors and Pachamama, the ancient goddess revered by the indigenous people of the Andes, to help achieve world peace.

The rituals included blowing sea shells and drumming tambourines, wielding ceremonial swords in front of pictures and putting fruits and flowers petals on them.

One of the shamans, Juan Osco, told the reporters: “We have done some rituals for Donald Trump to be conscious and not to go through with removing illegal immigrants, and to soften his heart, strengthened him.”

Another shaman, Walter Alarcon, said: “When Donald Trump was elected he had medium mentality, aggressive and strong. But when he thinks all the pressure that will be at international level, he will become a little more flexible. That is what we have done the rituals for.”

“We have visualized that there will be no conflict with Putin, but there will be more concord, more agreement," he added.