Register
18:48 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Peruvian shamans perform a ritual of predictions for the new year at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, December 29, 2016.

    Peruvian Shamans Perform Rituals to Soften Hearts of Trump, Putin (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 103 0 0

    Peruvian shamans came together on a Lima beach to perform rituals over posters of the world's political leaders including President-elect Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro in order to invoke their spirits and soften their hearts.

    The shamans gathered on December 29 to perform songs and prayers calling on their ancestors and Pachamama, the ancient goddess revered by the indigenous people of the Andes, to help achieve world peace.

    The rituals included blowing sea shells and drumming tambourines, wielding ceremonial swords in front of pictures and putting fruits and flowers petals on them.

    One of the shamans, Juan Osco, told the reporters: “We have done some rituals for Donald Trump to be conscious and not to go through with removing illegal immigrants, and to soften his heart, strengthened him.”

    Another shaman, Walter Alarcon, said: “When Donald Trump was elected he had medium mentality, aggressive and strong. But when he thinks all the pressure that will be at international level, he will become a little more flexible. That is what we have done the rituals for.”

    “We have visualized that there will be no conflict with Putin, but there will be more concord, more agreement," he added.

    Related:

    Peruvian Shamans Predict the Winner of US Presidential Election (VIDEO)
    It’s Magic! Top 5 Political Scandals Involving Cults and Witches
    South Korea 'Shaman Gate': President's State Policy Decided by Cult
    Shaman rituals and a beauty contest at an indigenous festival in Siberia
    Tuva – A Land of Shamans and Horse Wranglers
    Tags:
    shaman, video, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, peru
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok