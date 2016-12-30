Malmö's Eminent Miniature 'Mouse Restaurant' Gets Wrecked

Despite the minuscule size of this art object, which only measures 30 centimeters by 70 centimeters, it received a real thrashing. Awnings were torn down, windows broken, chairs and tables shattered, as unknown vandals smashed up the restaurant Il Topolino and the shop Noix de Vie on Thursday night, after less than three weeks in action.

The mysterious attack puzzled local media who had kept meticulous track of the art object's rise to international fame. According to Malmö newspaper Sydsvenskan, the restaurant was completely missing from its previous location as of 21:45 on December 29. Who or what was behind the attack is still shrouded in mystery.

​"Since we do not know what exactly happened, we have to assume that it was a gas leak from the kitchen that caused the damage. It is only unfortunate that Noix de Vie which does not have a kitchen has also been damaged. However, a representative from Il Topolino says that they will review their procedures in honest," Sydsvenskan quoted an e-mail from the elusive art group Anonymouse, which claimed to be behind the art project.

Earlier, Anonymouse claimed themselves to be working on "the next thing" to be introduced in 2017 and expressed hope that the city of Malmö would give it an equally warm welcome.

The mouse shop and restaurant were opened on Malmö's major road Bergsgatan by unknown mouse enthusiasts in early December. The former was called Noix de Vie (French for "Nuts of Life") and offered assorted nuts for local mice, whereas the latter bore the name of Il Topolino ("Mickey Mouse" in Italian) and "sold" cheese and crackers to its rodent clientele.

About two weeks ago, the eatery was actually visited by a living mouse which was caught on film nibbling at a piece of cake — to the joy of the mouse-loving locals.