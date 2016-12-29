Let it Snow! Winter Comes as Surprise to World’s Warmest Places (PHOTOS)

Snow is rarely seen in Athens; it only falls in the northern suburbs of the capital and the surrounding mountains from time to time.

© Sputnik/ Gennady Melnyk Snowfall in Athens

Today’s unusual weather continued for four hours, leaving a 3cm carpet of snow, completely disrupting traffic.Several roads were closed, as well as some public transport routs cancelled.

© Sputnik/ Gennady Melnyk Snowfall in Athens

The city’s administration organized two warming centers for homeless people, whose numbers have grown dramatically in Athens in recent years.

© Sputnik/ Gennady Melnyk Snowfall in Athens

Greece is not the only warm country hit by snow this winter. Since the middle of December there has been a spell of cold weather in Turkey.

© AFP 2016/ Yasin Akgul Snowfall in Istanbul

The first snow fell in Istanbul on December 16 and brought traffic to a stand-still. The snowfall continued all through the night.

© AFP 2016/ Yasin Akgul Snowfall in Istanbul

On December 26 a heavy snowfall battered another Turkish city – Ankara.

© AFP 2016/ Adem Altan Snowfall in Ankara

This winter snow has even fallen in the Sahara desert! On December 22, NASA released satellite images of this rare natural phenomenon. It was the first snow in the Sahara in 37 years.

© Photo: NASA Snow in Sahara

According to witnesses, the snow hung around for three days before melting.

© Photo: Facebook account of Karim Bouchetata Snow in Sahara

The temperature has dropped in Syria as well. Since the second half of December, snow has covered even those regions of the country where it has not been seen for 25 years.

© Photo: SANA/ Zayn ad-Din Snowfall in Syria

The largest amount of snow has fallen in Homs province.

© AFP 2016/ Mahmoud Taha Snowfall in Homs Province

