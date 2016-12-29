Register
29 December 2016
    Сирийский мальчик радуется снегу на улице Стамбула

    Let it Snow! Winter Comes as Surprise to World’s Warmest Places (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2016/ Yasin Akgul
    Heavy snowfall battered central Athens on early Thursday morning for the first time in over 30 years, leaving bewildered citizens trying to clean up their roads and their cars.

    Snow is rarely seen in Athens; it only falls in the northern suburbs of the capital and the surrounding mountains from time to time.

    Snowfall in Athens
    © Sputnik/ Gennady Melnyk
    Snowfall in Athens

    Today’s unusual weather continued for four hours, leaving a 3cm carpet of snow, completely disrupting traffic.Several roads were closed, as well as some public transport routs cancelled.

    Snowfall in Athens
    © Sputnik/ Gennady Melnyk
    Snowfall in Athens

    The city’s administration organized two warming centers for homeless people, whose numbers have grown dramatically in Athens in recent years.

    Snowfall in Athens
    © Sputnik/ Gennady Melnyk
    Snowfall in Athens

    Greece is not the only warm country hit by snow this winter. Since the middle of December there has been a spell of cold weather in Turkey.

    Snowfall in Istanbul
    © AFP 2016/ Yasin Akgul
    Snowfall in Istanbul

    The first snow fell in Istanbul on December 16 and brought traffic to a stand-still. The snowfall continued all through the night.

    Snowfall in Istanbul
    © AFP 2016/ Yasin Akgul
    Snowfall in Istanbul

    On December 26 a heavy snowfall battered another Turkish city – Ankara.

    Snowfall in Ankara
    © AFP 2016/ Adem Altan
    Snowfall in Ankara

    This winter snow has even fallen in the Sahara desert! On December 22, NASA released satellite images of this rare natural phenomenon. It was the first snow in the Sahara in 37 years.

    Snow in Sahara
    © Photo: NASA
    Snow in Sahara

    According to witnesses, the snow hung around for three days before melting.

    Snow in Sahara
    © Photo: Facebook account of Karim Bouchetata
    Snow in Sahara

    The temperature has dropped in Syria as well. Since the second half of December, snow has covered even those regions of the country where it has not been seen for 25 years.

    Snowfall in Syria
    © Photo: SANA/ Zayn ad-Din
    Snowfall in Syria

    The largest amount of snow has fallen in Homs province.

    Snowfall in Homs Province
    © AFP 2016/ Mahmoud Taha
    Snowfall in Homs Province

    winter, snow, weather, Sahara, Turkey, Syria, Greece
