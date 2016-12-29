Register
17:00 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    The pro-surfing Coffey sisters

    Roam if You Want To: Australian Surf Sisters Make it Big With Bikini Beach Pics

    © Photo: Instagram / bonnieloucoffey
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 23701

    The pro-surfing Coffey siblings have been catapulted into stardom as “the Kardashians of surfing” thanks to hundreds of thousands of followers on social media who want to see these curvy bronze-skinned girls live their romantic, crowd-funded lives.

    The family first gained notoriety thanks to Instagram, where bikini photos of 21- year-old Ellie-Jean earned her 634,000 followers.Her sister, 18-year-old Holly-Sue has 314,000 followers. Their 16-year-old sister Ruby-Lee only has 152,000 followers so far. The youngest of the siblings, 14-year-old Bonnie-Lou, already has 106,000 of her own followers.

     

    Their story began tragically: the girls' mother Kym broke her neck in an accident when her youngest daughter was just three months old. After that, their father, Jason Coffey, decided the family needed to roam for a while and get away from it all. So he sold the family home and bought a caravan, which the family used to travel up and down the Australian east coast; he home-schooled all his children on the road.

     

    After the girls started to share the family’s adventures online, the Coffeys started to find people to sponsor them. Soon, they were able to forget about their money problems. Now they have lucrative contracts with companies which remunerate them handsomely for access to their army of follows.

     

    The girls aren't just good-looking – they're also top-notch surfers. As of 2015, Ellie-Jean was listed as the 6th best female surfer in the world.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Instagram, social media, surfing, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok