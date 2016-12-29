False Sponsorship Reports Cause Veruscript Terrorism Studies Journal to Close

Register
    The Veruscript Journal of Intelligence and Terrorism Studies (JITS) has been closed amid baseless reports of alleged state sponsorship, co-founders of Veruscript Gleb Cheglakov and Nazik Ibraimova announced.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Veruscript Board of Directors agreed to close the journal after UK media claimed that a sponsorship of just over $2,400 of the Cambridge Intelligence Seminars was alleged proof of Veruscript’s ties to the Kremlin.

    "The last week has been quite remarkable and personally extremely difficult. We reiterate that we have not accepted, and would not consider, any form of state or agency funding under any circumstances, British or foreign," Gleb Cheglakov and Nazik Ibraimova stressed as quoted in Veruscript’s last week’s release.

    According to the December 23 statement, no proof or evidence has been provided to support the claims by UK media of Veruscript’s alleged ties to Russia.

    "All claims and allegations are false and without substance, and the company has retained legal advice to assess the reputational damage caused to the company as a result of such sensational reporting," Veruscript said.

    The company’s other titles will not be affected by the move and will continue as planned.

    All published JITS articles will remain hosted online with open access.

