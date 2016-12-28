Busted! Ukrainian Official Exposes Father Frost as Russian Spy

© AFP 2016/ ATTA KENARE Santa Claus' Trip to Iran: Christian Holiday in the Muslim Country

Having apparently dealt with the more mundane and trivial matters passing across his desk, Oleg Medvedev, an advisor to Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko, decided to deal with more esoteric issues.

As the New Year’s Eve and Orthodox Christmas celebrations loom closer, the ever-vigilant advisor suddenly spotted a potential threat to Ukrainian minds and spirits. It appears that two fictional figures associated with winter holidays in Russia and former Soviet states – namely, Father Frost and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) – might’ve been secretly working for Moscow all along!

"Should Ded Moroz (Father Frost) and Snegurochka be subjected to de-communisation as symbols of the Soviet era? Maybe they’re agents of the Russian secret service, Kremlin’s soft power? Do these artifacts have a place in Ukrainian holiday discourse?" the advisor wrote on his Facebook page, claiming that this matter requires a professional political consultation.

It remains unclear if Medvedev will later try and determine whether Santa reports to Langley or investigate the Easter Bunny’s alleged ties to Mossad.