Church of the Savior on Blood Rated Top Tourist Attraction in Russia

The Church of the Savior in Spilled Blood, located in the city of St. Petersburg, was rated as the top tourist attraction in Russia, according to a map drafted by the mobile discount voucher website Vouchercloud based on TripAdvisor data.

According to the map, the top US tourist attraction turned out to be Central Park, the top landmark in France is the Musee d’Orsay, while Miniatur Wunderland was named as the top tourist attraction in Germany.

© Flickr/ Kevin Jones Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, Saint Petersburg

The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood was founded in 1883 at the site where Emperor Alexander II was mortally wounded by assassins on March 13, 1881.

© Flickr/ Rob Williams Ceiling of the Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood

It should be noted that in May 2016 the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood ranked seventh in the Landmarks category of the 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards by TripAdvisor, thus surpassing such iconic sights as the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco, Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, the Eiffel Tower, Acropolis and Big Ben in terms of popularity.