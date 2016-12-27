Google Street View Catches Russian Bear in Action (PHOTO)

The bear can be found on a 360-degree panoramic view of Kurile Lake located on the southern tip of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia.

This is a crater lake that is famous for having Asia’s richest stock of salmon. Kamchatka in general boasts a diverse wildlife and is particularly remarkable for the abundance and size of its brown bears.

So it's no surprise that Google Street View captured bears feasting upon salmon. Besides the most noticeable one in the water, several other bears can be seen running around the shore.

This panoramic view definitely stands out from the regular Google Street View shots not only because of the bears in it. This shot was taken by AirPano, the Russian non-profit photo-project which makes 360-degree pictures and videos of the most beautiful places in Russia and around the world.

