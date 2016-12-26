Register
13:47 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mega-Stalin

    Finns to Blow Up 'Mega Stalin,' 'KGB' Fireworks During New Year Festivities

    © Photo: rakettitukku.fi screenshot
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 20021

    Despite the fact that the late USSR was branded an 'Evil Empire' by US President Reagan and broke up shortly afterwards, Soviet-themed goods are still in vogue across the world. In Finland, a nostalgic series of firecrackers associated with the country's eastern neighbor hit the stores before the New Year.

    Finland: Soviet-era cars used by refugees to cross border up for auction
    © Photo: Youtube/Ruptly TV
    Lost and Found: Finland Repeats 'Getaway' Soviet Cars Auction
    Even though former command economies throughout Europe have jettisoned emblems and logos featuring red stars and hammers and sickles since Perestroika and the 1980s, Soviet-themed merchandise continues to find willing consumers. In the week leading up to the New Year, Finnish buyers have stocked up on fireworks and rockets referencing the Soviet Union and Russia.

    In addition to its unusual font, which looks like garbled Cyrillic and may appear as Russian to the Finnish eye, the festive merchandise features provocative, tell-tale names like "KGB," "Mega Stalin" and "King Vladimir."

    Whereas some of the Russia-themed firecrackers' names are all in good fun (like "Leningrad Love," "Siberian Frost," "Grandmother Olga" and even the nonsensical "Glasnost Svetlana"), others are far more aggressive, such as the 36-charge firework entitled "Give Karelia Back, Now!" Some nationalistic Finns continue to resent Russia for territory lost during the short-lived Winter War of 1939-1940.

    All inclusive patakassi from Babuska
    © Photo: rakettikauppa.com
    All inclusive patakassi from Babuska

    War
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finland Launches Anti-Hybrid Warfare Center to Fight 'Imaginary Russians'
    One can only speculate that the reason for the popularity of the Soviet-themed pyrotechnics in Finland is the Molotov cocktail, a term coined by Finns during the Winter War for a variety of improvised incendiary weapons and named after the then-Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

    This year, the "favorite series" has been replenished with "Bad President," which, according to the marketing brochure, is "in vogue in the East and the West."

    All in all, fireworks with clear references to Russia and the Soviet Union have been sold in Finland for about a decade and are still in high demand.
    In Finland, fireworks and explosives are only allowed at certain times, namely from 6:00 PM on December 31 though 2:00 AM on January 1. Violators who use them outside these hours risk paying a penalty of €120. Importing firecrackers and other pyrotechnics to Finland is prohibited. Additionally, protective goggles must be worn when launching fireworks.

    Related:

    Finnish Professor Stuns Scandinavia by Proposing Military Alliance With Russia
    Nobel Prize Winner Slams Finnish Wages for Being 'Too High'
    Brotherly Love? Finnish TV Channel Tells Viewers 'Sweden is S*it'
    'No Whites Allowed' at Finnish Feminist Forum's Safe Zone
    Tags:
    fireworks, KGB, Joseph Stalin, Russia, Soviet Union, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok