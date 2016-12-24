What Celebrities With Recently-Gained Citizenship Do in Russia Now

What are the new Russian citizens now doing in Russia? Are they still working in their previous fields or maybe they have found completely different jobs?
1. Steven Seagal, US actor
Russian citizen since: November 3, 2016
Current occupation: US actor Steven Seagal founded the "Russian Yarmarki" (Russian Fairs) company, according to RBC. The company is set to deal with the organization of trade-fair grounds in 85 Russia's regions.
2. Ezio Gamba, Italian judoka
Russian citizen since: January 8, 2016
Current occupation: head coach of the Russian national judo team.
3. Mario Fernandes, Brazilian football player
Russian citizen since: July 13, 2016
Current occupation: He plays as a right-back for Russian CSKA football team.
4. Roy Jones, US boxer
Russian citizen since: September 12, 2015
Current occupation: In February 2016, it was announced that Roy Jones was finishing his sporting career and planned on focusing on music. He is honorary president of the Russian PR company Patriot.
5. Theodor Currentzis, Greek conductor, composer and musician
Russian citizen since: April 16, 2014
Current occupation: Artistic director of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre, founder and director of the musicAeterna choir and orchestra.
6. Gérard Depardieu, French actor
Russian citizen since: January 1, 2013
Current occupation: According to official data, Depardieu was registered as an individual entrepreneur in Saransk on May 20, 2013. In March 2014, he registered trademarks Cyran R and "I am proud to be Russian," a label under which he produced a series of exclusive watches. In January 2014, he opened Cyran R airline, consisting of his private jet which he rents to interested individuals.
7. Vic Wild, US snowboarder
Russian citizen since: May 2012
Current occupation: Wild is continuing his sporting career. He competed for Russia at 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and won two gold medals. He is one of the founders of the Russian Snowboard Federation.
8. Viktor Antonov, ice skater from South Korea
Russian citizen since: December 26, 2011
Current occupation: He took part in the Winter Olympics in Sochi and won three golds and one bronze for Russia.
9. Fabio Mastrangelo, Italian conductor and pianist
Russian citizen since: October 2011
Current occupation: Chief conductor and artistic director of the State Hermitage Orchestra "St. Petersburg Camerata," chief conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Yakut Philharmonic, principal guest conductor of the Novosibirsk Symphony Orchestra, a permanent guest conductor of the Mariinsky Theatre and other theaters.
