What Celebrities With Recently-Gained Citizenship Do in Russia Now

What are the new Russian citizens now doing in Russia? Are they still working in their previous fields or maybe they have found completely different jobs?

1. Steven Seagal, US actor

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov American actor, film producer and scriptwriter, martial artist and musician Steven Seagal at Moscow's Alley of Glory (File)

Russian citizen since: November 3, 2016

Current occupation: US actor Steven Seagal founded the "Russian Yarmarki" (Russian Fairs) company, according to RBC. The company is set to deal with the organization of trade-fair grounds in 85 Russia's regions.

2. Ezio Gamba, Italian judoka

© Sputnik/ Алексей Никольский Russian national team's coach Ezio Gamba during Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with members of the Russian national judo team

Russian citizen since: January 8, 2016

Current occupation: head coach of the Russian national judo team.

3. Mario Fernandes, Brazilian football player

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf CSKA player Mario Fernandez in the Russian Football Premier League 29th round match between PFC CSKA Moscow and FC Kuban Krasnodar. (File)

Russian citizen since: July 13, 2016

Current occupation: He plays as a right-back for Russian CSKA football team.

4. Roy Jones, US boxer

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich US boxer Roy Jones

Russian citizen since: September 12, 2015

Current occupation: In February 2016, it was announced that Roy Jones was finishing his sporting career and planned on focusing on music. He is honorary president of the Russian PR company Patriot.

5. Theodor Currentzis, Greek conductor, composer and musician

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin Conductor Teodor Currentzis, winner of Best Opera Conductor for The Indian Queen, a Perm Chaikovsky Opera and Ballet Theatre production, during the Golden Mask Performance Award ceremony at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theatre

Russian citizen since: April 16, 2014

Current occupation: Artistic director of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre, founder and director of the musicAeterna choir and orchestra.

6. Gérard Depardieu, French actor

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Gerard Depardieu

Russian citizen since: January 1, 2013

Current occupation: According to official data, Depardieu was registered as an individual entrepreneur in Saransk on May 20, 2013. In March 2014, he registered trademarks Cyran R and "I am proud to be Russian," a label under which he produced a series of exclusive watches. In January 2014, he opened Cyran R airline, consisting of his private jet which he rents to interested individuals.

7. Vic Wild, US snowboarder

© RIA Novosti. Alexei Danichev Vic Ivan Wild

Russian citizen since: May 2012

Current occupation: Wild is continuing his sporting career. He competed for Russia at 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and won two gold medals. He is one of the founders of the Russian Snowboard Federation.

8. Viktor Antonov, ice skater from South Korea

Russian citizen since: December 26, 2011

Current occupation: He took part in the Winter Olympics in Sochi and won three golds and one bronze for Russia.

9. Fabio Mastrangelo, Italian conductor and pianist

© AP Photo/ Donato Fasano A view of the Bari province symphonic orchestra directed by Fabio Mastrangelo, at right in foreground, during a concert to mark the reopening of the Petruzzelli theatre, in Bari southern Italy. (File)

Russian citizen since: October 2011

Current occupation: Chief conductor and artistic director of the State Hermitage Orchestra "St. Petersburg Camerata," chief conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Yakut Philharmonic, principal guest conductor of the Novosibirsk Symphony Orchestra, a permanent guest conductor of the Mariinsky Theatre and other theaters.

