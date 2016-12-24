Register
    Boxer Roy Jones Jr. who has received a Russian passport at a local division of the Russian Federal Migration Service

    What Celebrities With Recently-Gained Citizenship Do in Russia Now

    In November, US actor Steven Seagal received Russian citizenship and Russian passport personally from Vladimir Putin, joining the ranks of other famous personalities who were granted Russian citizenship recently.

    What are the new Russian citizens now doing in Russia? Are they still working in their previous fields or maybe they have found completely different jobs?

    1. Steven Seagal, US actor

    American actor, film producer and scriptwriter, martial artist and musician Steven Seagal at Moscow's Alley of Glory (File)
    American actor, film producer and scriptwriter, martial artist and musician Steven Seagal at Moscow's Alley of Glory (File)

    Russian citizen since: November 3, 2016

    Current occupation: US actor Steven Seagal founded the "Russian Yarmarki" (Russian Fairs) company, according to RBC. The company is set to deal with the organization of trade-fair grounds in 85 Russia's regions.

    2. Ezio Gamba, Italian judoka

    Russian national team's coach Ezio Gamba during Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with members of the Russian national judo team
    Russian national team's coach Ezio Gamba during Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with members of the Russian national judo team

    Russian citizen since: January 8, 2016

    Current occupation: head coach of the Russian national judo team.

    3. Mario Fernandes, Brazilian football player

    CSKA player Mario Fernandez in the Russian Football Premier League 29th round match between PFC CSKA Moscow and FC Kuban Krasnodar. (File)
    CSKA player Mario Fernandez in the Russian Football Premier League 29th round match between PFC CSKA Moscow and FC Kuban Krasnodar. (File)

    Russian citizen since: July 13, 2016

    Current occupation: He plays as a right-back for Russian CSKA football team.

    4. Roy Jones, US boxer

    US boxer Roy Jones
    US boxer Roy Jones

    Russian citizen since: September 12, 2015

    Current occupation: In February 2016, it was announced that Roy Jones was finishing his sporting career and planned on focusing on music. He is honorary president of the Russian PR company Patriot.

    5. Theodor Currentzis, Greek conductor, composer and musician

    Conductor Teodor Currentzis, winner of Best Opera Conductor for The Indian Queen, a Perm Chaikovsky Opera and Ballet Theatre production, during the Golden Mask Performance Award ceremony at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theatre
    Conductor Teodor Currentzis, winner of Best Opera Conductor for The Indian Queen, a Perm Chaikovsky Opera and Ballet Theatre production, during the Golden Mask Performance Award ceremony at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theatre

    Russian citizen since: April 16, 2014

    Current occupation: Artistic director of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre, founder and director of the musicAeterna choir and orchestra.

    6. Gérard Depardieu, French actor

    Gerard Depardieu
    Gerard Depardieu

    Russian citizen since: January 1, 2013

    Current occupation: According to official data, Depardieu was registered as an individual entrepreneur in Saransk on May 20, 2013. In March 2014, he registered trademarks Cyran R and "I am proud to be Russian," a label under which he produced a series of exclusive watches. In January 2014, he opened Cyran R airline, consisting of his private jet which he rents to interested individuals.

    7. Vic Wild, US snowboarder

    Vic Ivan Wild
    Vic Ivan Wild

    Russian citizen since: May 2012

    Current occupation: Wild is continuing his sporting career. He competed for Russia at 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and won two gold medals. He is one of the founders of the Russian Snowboard Federation.

    8. Viktor Antonov, ice skater from South Korea

    Russian citizen since: December 26, 2011

    Current occupation: He took part in the Winter Olympics in Sochi and won three golds and one bronze for Russia.

    9. Fabio Mastrangelo, Italian conductor and pianist

    A view of the Bari province symphonic orchestra directed by Fabio Mastrangelo, at right in foreground, during a concert to mark the reopening of the Petruzzelli theatre, in Bari southern Italy. (File)
    A view of the Bari province symphonic orchestra directed by Fabio Mastrangelo, at right in foreground, during a concert to mark the reopening of the Petruzzelli theatre, in Bari southern Italy. (File)

    Russian citizen since: October 2011

    Current occupation: Chief conductor and artistic director of the State Hermitage Orchestra "St. Petersburg Camerata," chief conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Yakut Philharmonic, principal guest conductor of the Novosibirsk Symphony Orchestra, a permanent guest conductor of the Mariinsky Theatre and other theaters.

