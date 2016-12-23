Meanwhile in Siberia: What Happens When Boiling Water Poured Into -50°C Frost

In the city of Nefteyugansk in West Siberia a man shot a video of an experiment he made dashing boiling water out of an electric kettle into frost. According to the weather forecast, the temperature in the city on December 21, when the video was uploaded, was 48°C (-54.4°F).

Видео опубликовано……….❤Иринка❤……….. (@mia_ugra) Дек 21 2016 в 2:19 PST

In the footage the man recklessly throws up the steaming kettle right above his head… And nothing bad happens. The water blasts like a firework and then turns into a thick cloud of mist, and not a single drop reaches the earth.

In the comments to the video on Instagram many users wrote that they have already tried or want to try the trick.

Meanwhile the weather in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – Yugra broke records for cold. Overnight on December 21 temperatures dropped to minus 62°C (-79.6°F).

According to the local meteorologists, the temperature in the region will go up on Friday, reaching minus 30°C (-22°F). It must sound just like the tropics for the locals!

In Moscow it is minus 2°C (28.4°F) at the time writing.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!