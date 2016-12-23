New Ebola Virus Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness in Trials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The vaccine, dubbed rVSV-ZEBOV, has proved to be highly successful in trials conducted in Sierra Leone and Guinea, scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and other groups said in a report.

"No cases of Ebola virus disease occurred 10 days or more after randomisation among randomly assigned contacts and contacts of contacts vaccinated in immediate clusters versus 16 cases (7 clusters affected) among all eligible individuals in delayed clusters. Vaccine efficacy was 100%," the researchers said in a Friday report published by The Lancet medical journal.

The new vaccine still needs to receive the approval of a regulatory authority.

Earlier this month, a Russia-developed Ebola vaccine successfully passed the second phase of clinical tests and, according to Russian federal health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, documents are being prepared to get the vaccine registered.

The most recent Ebola outbreak started in December 2013 in Guinea and later spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone. The virus has claimed the lives of over 11,000 people, according to WHO estimates.

In June, the WHO declared the end to the Ebola outbreak in Guinea and Liberia.