UK Prince Harry to Quit Army After 10 Years of Service - Kensington Palace

Speaking about his plans, Prince Harry said he was "considering the options for the future," adding that new possibilities really excited him.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Britain’s Prince Harry decided to bring his military career to an end, a statement released by Kensington Palace said Tuesday.

© AP Photo/ John Stillwell, Pool, File Prince Harry Attends Remembrance Sunday Ceremony in Afghanistan

Prince Harry, 30, began his formal military career in 2005 at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He served two operational tours in Afghanistan and attained the rank of captain in 2011.

Moreover, he has qualified as an Apache Aircraft commander, learning to control the two-man attack helicopter. UK prince also keeps on organizing the Invictus Games, a competition for former servicemen injured in the line of duty.

“Moving on from the Army has been a really tough decision," Prince Harry was quoted as saying in the statement. “[T]he experiences I have had over the last 10 years will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Prior to finally leaving military service in June, the prince will spend four weeks in April and May seconded to the Australian Defense Force in Darwin, Perth and Sydney, according to the statement.

After this, he will pay an official visit to New Zealand and then be involved in voluntary conservation work in sub-Saharan Africa.