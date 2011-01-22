St. Petersburg governor's painting fetches $200,000

A painting by St. Petersburg Governor Valentina Matviyenko was sold for 6 million rubles ($200,000) at a charity auction on Saturday.

The painting is titled New Year's Eve. The buyer preferred to remain unknown, calling himself just Vladimir.

This is the fifth artwork created by Matviyenko for the action. It seems that the governor, whose term expires in late 2011, has improved her painting skills.

Matviyenko's first painting Hedgehog Under Tree fetched 2 million rubles and her most expensive painting Marble Bridge was sold for 13 million rubles.

Other famous Russian political and business figures, athletes and celebrities contributed their paintings for the St. Petersburg auction to benefit children's hospitals and help restore churches.

