Register
23:54 GMT06 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden. May 2021. File photo.

    Mazar-i-Sharif Evacuation Controversy May Cost Dems Congress & White House, GOP Observers Suggest

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083091945_0:83:3072:1811_1200x675_80_0_0_f692ee2097ff3a3adaf326a38e1943b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202109061083810587-mazar-i-sharif-evacuation-controversy-may-cost-dems-congress--white-house-gop-observers-suggest/

    Conflicting reports coming from Afghanistan allege that American citizens and green card holders are stuck at the Mazar-i-Sharif airstrip. How could a new evacuation debacle affect the Biden administration, as it is already subject to criticism from both sides of the political aisle over last month's Afghan withdrawal?

    On 5 September, CBS News reported that a number of planes ready to take between 600 and 1,200 people, including American citizens and green card holders, out of Afghanistan are being denied permission to take off by the Taliban*.

    The same day, Reuters suggested that the delay was caused by US State Department officials who were not telling the Taliban that they had approved the departures of six flights. "If one life is lost as a result of this, the blood is on the White House's hands," a person said to be a rescue flight organizer allegedly told Fox News. A private evacuation firm, PlanB, pointed its finger at the US State Department as the major stumbling block in the way of rescue missions to bring stranded Americans home.

    Evacuation Debacle

    "The Biden State Department has been terrible in the ability to process and execute the evacuation plan," says Republican strategist Brandon Scholz. "It's no surprise that they continue to have problems. It would be a national disgrace if there was an internal push to prevent private evacuations. They need all the help they can get. There are still Americans there."

    According to Scholz, it's "unconscionable that the Biden State Department continues to slow walk this process." According to the GOP strategist, once 31 August passed, the Biden administration lost sight of continuing to evacuate Americans and their Afghan allies left behind in the country after a hasty withdrawal.

    There is more to the unfolding situation than meets the eye, suggested Timothy Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa.

    "The situation with the US State Department and evacuation flights is a difficult one for the Biden administration," he says. "As is often the case, we might not know all the details of what is happening regarding these flights."

    Hagle does not rule out that the State Department could be refusing to grant permission for the flights. There are several reasons for that proposed possibility, according to the academic. First, the problem is that the US no longer has a presence in Afghanistan to enforce its will and now must rely on the Taliban.

    Second, "as much as these flights are organised by a private rescue group there may be no guarantee that all the people on such flights have been vetted to ensure, at least as much as possible, that they are legitimate evacuees and not potential terrorists," Hagle points out.

    US Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    US Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
    Biden's White House has found itself between a 'devil and the deep blue sea', according to the professor. On the one hand, it would look very bad for the president if someone was allowed to be evacuated by another organisation engaged in terrorist activities. On the other hand, it looks similarly bad for the present administration that American citizens and holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) have reportedly been left behind.

    Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) suggested that the Taliban "want something in exchange" even though the State Department reportedly cleared the flights to depart, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The media outlet wrote that "McCaul has been tracking the situation and says the State Department cleared these flights to leave, but that the Taliban is responsible for stopping them." The Taliban has not confirmed that it has anything to do with preventing private charter aircraft from departing.

    U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) react in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. April 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) react in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. April 28, 2021.

    Midterms & Presidential Race At Stake

    The controversy with private rescue missions in Afghanistan will backfire on the Biden administration and the Democrats during the upcoming midterms, according to some Republican observers.

    "This latest demonstration of incompetence further erodes any confidence or support of President Biden and his foreign policy actions and could have a very negative effect on Democrats in the mid-term elections in 2022," states Scholz.

    Democrat odds of winning both chambers of the US Congress in 2022 appeared to have dipped even before the Afghanistan debacle, according to Hagle.

    "The party that didn't win the presidency usually does well in the midterm elections," Hagle offered, adding that, "for the 2022 election, that means Republicans should do well. Given how evenly divided both the US House and Senate are, it's very possible Republicans could take control of both chambers."

    If the GOP takes the US Congress, the Republicans are likely to kick off investigations into the Afghanistan exit "which would keep the issue alive for the 2024 presidential election," the professor opines.

    "Even if Biden does not seek reelection, that would tend to hurt whomever the Democrats nominate," Hagle predicts.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Troops 'Will Be Going Back Into Afghanistan': Lindsey Graham
    Taliban Might Have Declared Independence of Afghanistan But Challenges Still Abound
    Europe, NATO Need Better Defence as US Steps Back From Afghanistan, Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Says
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Taliban, evacuation, midterm elections, planes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse