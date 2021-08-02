Register
09:25 GMT02 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US soldiers monitor as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016

    US Pulling Out Troops From Iraq 'Symbolically', Leaving a Void in War-Torn Country, Ex-UN Envoy Says

    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202108021083505907-us-pulling-out-troops-from-iraq-symbolically-leaving-a-void-in-war-torn-country-ex-un-envoy-says/

    A former Iraqi diplomat warns that the US withdrawal might present an opportunity for some elements to fill the void. One of these players could be Daesh* terrorists, while the other could be Iran, whose militias ostensibly controls large chunks of the capital, Baghdad.

    After almost two decades of heavy military presence, the US mission in Iraq seems to be nearing an end.

    Last week, the US announced that it would pull out all of its combat troops, 2,500 people, from Iraq by the end of the year.

    Symbolic Pullout

    But Feisal Amin al-Istrabadi, a former Iraqi diplomat who served as the nation's ambassador to the United Nations, says the pullout will be largely "symbolic" and it won't have any significant impact on the ground.

    "Even when they are gone, I believe there will be some discrete areas where the US troops will be housed. Although [Prime Minister Mustafa] Al-Kadhimi does want to end the American mission, he doesn't want to repeat the mistakes of [former PM] Nouri al-Maliki."

    That mistake is still fresh in the minds of many Iraqis. In 2010, al-Maliki vowed that his country would be free of the American presence by the end of 2011. But the moment their troops started leaving, terrorism began rearing its head.

    As Daesh terrorists started seizing control of large swathes of Iraqi territory, al-Maliki came running back to the US, asking for military assistance.

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Iraqi National Police from 3rd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Division and Iraqi army soldiers conduct a search mission for illegal firearms and improvised explosive device caches in Baghdad, Iraq, March 15, 2008.
    © Photo : Flickr / STAFF SGT. JASON T. BAILEY
    No US Troops With 'Combat Role' to Remain in Iraq Past 2021 Amid Partnership Shift, Biden Reveals
    Al-Kadhimi doesn't want to put himself in a similar position, says al-Istrabadi, especially as the parliamentary elections in Iraq are just around the corner and the PM is hoping to be re-elected.

    Remaining in power won't be easy for al-Kadhimi. He does enjoy the support of the public but to stay in his seat, he will also need to find a middle ground between appeasing the pro-Iranian and pro-American factions within his parliament. For now, these two elements are pulling the rope in opposite directions. 

    The American elements within the parliament want to see the US taking a more active role in Iraq, while the pro-Iranians factions would like to end Washington's presence in the area.

    "Al-Kadhimi is trying to walk a fine line between appeasing the pro-Iranian factions and standing up for Iraqi sovereignty and [placating] the pro-American elements, as Iraq will still need their military assistance and training."

    Reasons for the Pullout.

    It is still not that clear how much of that military support Washington will be willing to give. Recent polls suggest that US public opinion is divided over the country's involvement in Iraq. In 2019, a Gallup survey found that 50 percent of respondents thought it had been a mistake to send troops to the war-torn country; 51 percent thought the United States has become a less safer place to live since the invasion.

    "Iraq is not a burning issue in the US anymore. People are beyond it. For them, it is no longer 2003 and the American presence is perceived as troops that are protecting the elite. Biden wants to end it all."

    However, appeasing the public is not President Biden's only goal, and al-Istrabadi suggests his administration has a number of other priorities.

    "The Middle East is not that important for them anymore. They have other problems to worry about [including] Russia and China. Remaining in Iraq doesn't fit in." 

    In addition, the Biden administration is also holding a series of talks with Iran over its nuclear ambitions. Washington would like to have an ability to supervise Tehran's atomic programme in exchange for the lifting of the sanctions, and the general belief in Iraq is that the removal of US troops from the war-torn country would help the Americans seal a deal with the Iranian leadership. 

    Filling the Void 

    However, it might also send a signal that America's positions in the area are only getting weaker. The fear is that that situation might be exploited by some elements which would try to fill the void.

    One such element could be Daesh, with reports in 2020 suggesting that the terrorist group has been making gains in Iraq. Another element that could potentially get stronger is Iran, and al-Istrabadi says it has definitely got the hunger to play a more active role in the Shiite-majority country.

    U.S. Army soldiers look at an F-16 fighter jet during an official ceremony to receive four such aircraft from the United States, at a military base in Balad, Iraq
    © REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani
    All US Troops Including ‘Criminal’ Air Force Must Quit Iraq, Militia Warns as Occupation Rebranded
    Iran, claims the former diplomat, adheres to a "divide and conquer policy" in Iraq. According to al-Istrabadi, it wants Baghdad to be "weak, unstable and chaotic", because this way, "they can control it more easily".

    Iran has continuously insisted that its activity in Iraq is aimed at curbing the threat of terror.

    According to al-Istrabadi, pro-Iranian militias are already in control of large parts of Baghdad, Iraq's capital. 

    And if this is the case, 18 years after the war in Iraq kicked off, the future is still looking bleak for the country.

    "We have had many years of bad management. During those years, we didn't empower our political class, while our electorate kept on voting for the same people, who weren't up for the job. Now we are paying the price."

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Iraq, Iran, US, troops, UK troops, troops withdrawal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse