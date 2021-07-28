Register
17:58 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    As US prosecutors consider filing criminal charges against UK-based HSBC for aiding tax evaders, several major donors to a Clinton-family foundation are revealed to have ties to the bank’s controversial Swiss division.

    Analyst: DoJ, FBI Lock up Trump Allies, Forget About Clinton Foundation's Pay-to-Play Schemes

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202107281083479694-analyst-doj-fbi-lock-up-trump-allies-forget-about-clinton-foundations-pay-to-play-schemes/

    Although the DoJ and FBI are actively chasing Donald Trump's supporters, they have never demonstrated a similar hardball approach when it came to the Clintons and other establishment politicians, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who has investigated the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years.

    On 20 July, Thomas J. Barrack, a billionaire businessman and longtime friend to former president Donald Trump, was arrested in Los Angeles being charged with illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between April 2016 and April 2018. The indictment also charged Barrack with "obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a 20 June 2019 interview with federal law enforcement agents." The businessman pleaded not guilty on 26 July.

    Barrack is the second Trump ally to be arrested this month. Previously, the Trump Organisation and CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged with 15 counts relating to an alleged tax fraud scheme on 1 July. Like Barrack, Weisselberg pleaded not guilty.

    Anti-Trump Resistance Continues

    The recent arrests show that the anti-Trump "resistance" campaign launched in 2015 never ended, according to Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist. The DoJ and FBI were quick to indict and detain many of the former president's loyalists; however, when it came to prominent establishment figures, like the Clintons or their associates, the US justice machine appeared to be completely out of whack, he believes.

    "My working theory is that globalists have had an excellent thing going ever since 1989," Ortel says. "Multilateral aid organisations and false-front, 'leaky' charities are not regulated, so they serve as prime conduits to pay off corrupt national government officials, to pad operating budgets of clandestine agencies, to launder dirty money and to subsidise champagne and caviar lifestyles that co-conspirators could never afford from legitimately earned income."

    Ortel, who has been investigating the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years, presumes that Trump and his allies "pose existential threats to globalists who are pulling strings at crooked foundations" as Team Trump may, potentially, return to the helm of the country and strip the establishment of many powers.

    US President Bill Clinton (L) and presidential advisor Ira Magaziner (R) greet guests during an electronic commerce event 01 July at the White House in Washington, DC on July 1, 1997. Clinton hosted the event which promotes commerce on an international scale using the internet
    © AFP 2021 / STEPHEN JAFFE
    US President Bill Clinton (L) and presidential advisor Ira Magaziner (R) greet guests during an electronic commerce event 01 July at the White House in Washington, DC on July 1, 1997. Clinton hosted the event which promotes commerce on an international scale using the internet

    'Overspending' $23 Million

    The Wall Street analyst referred to an episode involving the Clinton Foundation, which remains largely unnoticed in the media and was reported by Australian investigative journalist Michael Smith in November 2016. In his op-ed, Smith referred to an email sent by Erskine Bowles, an American businessman who served as Bill Clinton's chief of staff, to his former boss on 17 February 2015. The email discusses documents related to the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and allegedly "lost" $23 million of restricted grants.

    In his letter Bowles writes that Bill Clinton's longtime aide Ira Magaziner does not "acknowledge the role played by [Bill] and the CF [Clinton Foundation] in bringing the CHAI Foundation back from the edge of disaster created by 'CHAI overspending $23 million' ... 'of grant funds from restricted grants to fund other CHAI programmes'… nor does he give any credence to the enormous role [Bill Clinton has] played and continue[s] to play in directly and indirectly raising funds for CHAI."

    According to Smith, the "CHAI overspending" rings alarm bells: he wonders how the non-profit and tax-exempt organisation "lost" $23 million of restricted grant money so that it had to be "bailed out." The Australian journalist did not rule out that the aforementioned funds were "misused."

    "What controls were in place? How were the controls so ineffective? Where were the auditors?" Smith asked, highlighting that the Australian government sent considerable sums of taxpayer money to the Clintons' charities.

    The investigative reporter forwarded his detailed concerns about the Clinton Foundation and CHAI financial management issues to the FBI and to Australian authorities, but, apparently, to no avail at that time.

    The Clinton foundation has been mired in controversy since its inception; however, it has never been caught red-handed by the FBI or DOJ, according to Ortel.

    First and foremost, "the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation never legitimately secured authority to expand the scope of its geographic focus beyond a small park in Little Rock, Arkansas – the legal entity was formed solely to house records created or received during the Clinton presidency, and to allow scholars and other visitors to study these Presidential Records," the Wall Street analyst explains.

    However, starting in 2001, "Bill Clinton opened one office in New York City that did not register validly with local authorities and embarked upon an expansive mission to fight, in theory, global challenges including HIV/AIDS and 'climate change.'"

    "Clinton and political allies including Ira Magaziner incurred millions of dollars in expenses and also raised hundreds of millions in grants, including government grants from Australia and many other nations for which there never has been required accounting," Ortel says. "Moreover, Bill Clinton never held formal legal authority to conduct these activities or to bind the Presidential Foundation to legal commitments, yet he did so again and again. Over time, many hundreds of millions of dollars supposedly donated towards the 'Clinton Foundation' has gone missing, a fact easily gleaned from public records of the Foundation itself and in reports made by many donors."
    While Hillary Clinton was US Secretary of State, The Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from foreign governments, and at least one contribution was in violation of a State Department ethics agreement, the Washington Post reports.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    While Hillary Clinton was US Secretary of State, The Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from foreign governments, and at least one contribution was in violation of a State Department ethics agreement, the Washington Post reports.

    Lobbyism & Pay-to-Play Schemes

    In addition to allegedly cashing in on their charities, the Clintons have also been accused by conservative observers of engaging in "pay-to-play" schemes with foreign lobbyists and government officials while Hillary Clinton served as a senator and secretary of state. It appears that the Clintons concealed these grants for quite a while, the Wall Street analyst says.

    "Though required to do so, the Clinton Foundation did not start disclosing details concerning grants it may have received from [foreign] donors until 2008," Ortel notes. "You can see this for yourself in IRS Reports on Form 990 for 1998 through 2007 where no government grant amounts are included, as required, in lines detailing revenues earned in each year."

    By 2003, however, Bill Clinton and Ira Magaziner started issuing press releases announcing massive government grants from nations including Ireland, Canada, Norway, Australia and others, according to Ortel.

    "By the time Hillary Clinton became a senior cabinet member, overseeing gigantic foreign aid flows, the Clinton Foundation was seriously flouting a raft of disclosure laws, for which, small charities without political connections are severely punished," he notes.

    However, unlike Trump associates, the Clintons and their charities have never been properly investigated and brought to justice, although there's enough evidence, including in public domain, deserving IRS, DoJ and FBI's attention, according to Ortel.

    "The goal of many globalists is to run large swaths of the world for their own benefit, immune from prosecution, and free to persecute rivals and opponents," he says. "A core tactic is to erode the integrity and performance of national governments, so that globalist approaches seem preferable in the minds of the public."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Beware, Hillary! What Does Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers' Tax Court Win Mean for the Charity?
    Bill Clinton Admits to Having Nightmares Upon Leaving Office About 'What Else Could Go Wrong' in US
    Ghislaine Maxwell's Links to Clintons Could Be Exposed as Judge Rules to Unleash Bombshell Docs
    Tags:
    DOJ, FBI, lobbying, lobbyists, pay to play, The Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse