Register
00:39 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'The Way Putin and Biden Spoke About Each Other is Encouraging Sign for Future', Diplomat Says

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    212
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083165039_0:0:3046:1714_1200x675_80_0_0_5fddf93231b59f6438fcfa0b65ba9d8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202106181083177166-the-way-putin-and-biden-spoke-about-each-other-is-encouraging-sign-for-future-diplomat-says/

    The day after the historic summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, it’s still making headlines worldwide, with analysts offering their perspective on the future of Russia-US relations.

    Sir Tony Brenton, a distinguished British diplomat and former UK Ambassador to Russia, has shared his impressions of the summit and reflected on possible changes in relations between the two states that we may expect. 

    Sputnik: In your view, how productive was the summit, and what are the major outcomes of the Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva? 

    Tony Brenton: I think it was rather a good summit, actually. I mean, both sides played down expectations beforehand, and it was very clear afterwards that major disagreements between Russia and the United States and probably the West still exist, notably over human rights. But nevertheless, on the important items, they carried things forward rather well. I mean, they're sending their ambassadors back. In a time of bad relations, it's actually quite important to have ambassadors in each other's capitals, as I know, having been in Moscow at a time of bad relations. They agreed to pursue discussions on strategic arms limitations, which is a subject which only they can sort out, out of all the countries in the world, and it's very good that they're doing that. And much more interestingly, in a way, they're going to also try to carry forward discussions on cyber aggression of one sort or another. I've been arguing now for some years, as indeed has Russia, that that's a key area of international instability where it would be very useful for the United States and Russia to reach some agreements. And then they agreed on things like Afghanistan, they agreed on things like Iran. So altogether, I think it was as good as could have been expected. 

    Sputnik: How do you assess the change of tone in the rhetoric of the US president following the meeting with his Russian counterpart? 

    Tony Brenton: Well, you're right. I mean, he backed away from his accusation that Mr Putin is a killer. He described Mr Putin as a worthy adversary. I think he went out of his way to show Mr Putin the respect which I think Mr Putin seeks. I think the reason he did that is because he attaches high value to doing important business with Russia when he can. I think it was very encouraging as well, the change of tone on both sides in how they spoke about each other, which is an encouraging sign for the future. 

    Sputnik: What message does the US send to its allies, and how do you expect the US' allies to react to the results of the Geneva summit? 

    Tony Brenton: Well, you saw that a bit in Mr Biden's press conference after the summit. Both press conferences, I thought, were very interesting. In both cases, you find a president who was trying to talk quietly, warmly about the other president, dealing with the press, which wanted them to be much more hostile. So in his press conference afterwards, Mr. Biden emphasised the importance of the work they've done, but said very clearly that the United States was still standing up very firmly on issues like cyber aggression, hacking, and Mr. Navalny, of course, he mentioned, and the protection of human rights. So there's a rather clear distinction in the message that he put over between a very firm line on the things that the United States and the West more generally think that Russia is getting wrong and the areas where there is valuable cooperation to be done.

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden Meet in Geneva

    Sputnik: Do you expect it to somehow impact the US allies’ attitude towards Russia?

    Tony Brenton: Yes, I think it's about to. Just talking here about the UK. The attitude has been pretty deeply hostile to Russia, partly because the Skripal attack happened here, partly because the Litvinenko attack happened here, partly because we have a government which is rather ill-disposed towards Russia at the moment. But I don't think we can afford, if the United States moves into a situation of closer cooperation with Russia, then I think the British government will not want to be left completely behind. So I think finally, it should help to improve our relations with Russia as well. 


    Sputnik: How might the Geneva summit affect political infighting in the US and Biden’s standing at home? 

    Sputnik: Well, Biden has to be very careful, of course. One of his clear objectives, as he went into this summit, was not to look like President Trump, not to fall into the sort of love-in which President Trump seemed keen to have with Mr Putin. So he's very cautious about it in the lead up to the summit, very downbeat about the likely product of it. He insisted that there be two separate press conferences rather than a press conference where they stood together in front of the press. By making that distinction, he was able to demonstrate to the US political system that he's still standing very firmly for things that the US believes in, like freedom and democracy. And by clearing that political space for himself, by making it clear that he remains firmly supportive of the things which are very central to the US image of itself, he was, as I say, able to do useful business in areas where there was useful business to be done.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US, Russia, summit, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse