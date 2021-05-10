Register
12:48 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 5, 2021.

    Doctor Warns India May Witness 1 Million New Cases Each Day

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082803783_0:0:2905:1634_1200x675_80_0_0_784a015051f7088d18c5265fe14f3d07.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202105101082845556-doctors-warn-india-may-witness-1-million-new-cases-each-day/

    India is currently struggling to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, which has crippled its healthcare system, with thousands waiting for hospital beds, oxygen, and ventilators on a daily basis. The devastation may escalate in the coming days, as the virus is spreading in rural parts of the country.

    India has reported 10 million cases over the last four months; however, experts worldwide suspect the official numbers of deaths and infections are grossly underestimated. In an interview with Sputnik, Dr Monalisa Sahu, consultant on infectious diseases, who is practising at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, shares her experience working in a COVID care unit and how mutations are changing the disease's nature in the country. 

    Sputnik: What has changed in the second wave of COVID-19 in India? What went wrong?  

    Dr Sahu: There has been a staggering rise of cases of COVID-19 during the second wave in India. It could be ascribed to the lack of adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour by the general public. The strict lockdowns that were imposed during the first wave, which had a major contribution in curbing the first wave, were not implemented during the second wave. Consequently, people were laxer in their behaviour and were little concerned about the measures to be followed to curtail the rapid spread of the disease. Mass gatherings have contributed to the manifold increase in the COVID-19 cases. 

    The high infectivity rates and transmissibility of the newer circulating variants, which have almost replaced the virus's initial strain, have further added to this burden. The new strain is highly contagious and fast replicating, enabling the virus to multiply at a rapid rate and hence the transmission of the infection is high. 

    Sputnik: Has India reached the peak yet?  

    Dr Sahu: The peak is expected by the end of the month of May. If we look at the trends of the last two peaks in the United Kingdom and the other European countries, the number of cases rose up to about 5-10-fold, believing the same for India and seeing the virus high infectivity rates and high transmissibility, the number of cases in India is expected to rise to about 750,000 (approximately) per day, it can also touch one million per day.

    Sputnik: What are the reasons behind this massive surge?  

    Dr Sahu: Multiple factors are contributing to the surge of cases during the second wave. 

    The virus has undergone several mutations since its advent, with the newer mutant variants almost replacing the original strain of the virus. These more unique variants of the virus behave as new viruses, having an immune escape like phenomena, the population being more vulnerable to the newer variants of the virus. The high infectivity rates and high transmissibility of the virus have majorly contributed to this rapid surge. Significant behavioural changes have been observed, indicating a relatively lax attitude as compared to the first wave, in terms of the firm adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour; implementation of strict lockdown measures must be initiated.  

    Sputnik: Can you explain why people should take extra precautions now? What's the mutation and what has changed in this infection? 

    Dr Sahu: As the virus undergoes replication, it modifies its genetic makeup, the process known as mutation. Certain mutations accumulate, providing a survival advantage to the virus, causing a multifold increase in its infectivity rate and transmissibility rate. Certain mutant variants also exhibit the properties of immune escape, behaving like a new virus. 

    People should take extra precautions now, as multiple variants of great concern from the virus have been circulating across other parts of the world and have also been detected in India.  

    The number of people infected with the disease is very high, consequently, hospital beds are in shortage, and the whole healthcare system is under tremendous stress. There is the inadequacy of oxygen, beds, and ventilators, and hence we need to dampen the surge so that the healthcare system doesn't collapse. 

    Sputnik: On 1 May, mass vaccinations started, but reports of the non-availability of vaccines are being made by many state governments. How do you see the whole situation being managed?  

    Dr Sahu: The population of India is about 1.3 billion, which is too large compared to most of the other countries across the world. When the vaccination drive began in the country, they targeted the high-risk groups, the healthcare workers, and then the elderly, which was a very appropriate strategy. 

    The massive population of India has been a significant deterrent in the successful implementation of the vaccination programme. The government's strategy regarding the vaccination has been very apt, but considering the enormous population size of the country, the government has been trying to increase the production of the vaccines manifold and has also been successful in doing it to a certain extent. 

    Some amount of vaccine wastage has been reported, but the government has done a satisfactory job in the vaccination programme. 

    Sputnik: What should have been done in such a scenario - policy-wise or at the management level? 

    Dr Sahu: The prediction of the second wave of COVID in the country was always on the cards. Keeping in view the multiple waves of COVID in the other parts of the world, India could have made better preparation in terms of oxygen beds, ventilators, and improving the supply chain of the healthcare sector. 

    Some states like Kerala have done the job quite well, increasing their oxygen beds by up to fivefold. Mobilising other resources to help the healthcare sector, like increasing paramedics and the nursing workforce, can also boost the preparation. 

    The current wave, the overwhelming number of cases, has caused the healthcare sector to burn out of its capacity, thrusting the whole system into tremendous stress.  

    Attempts should be made to impose stringent measures to contain the spread of the disease by actions such as lockdown and increase the magnitude of the supply of essential drugs, oxygen, beds, and ventilators to tackle the current grim situation with some ease. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Live Updates: India Registers 403,700 New COVID-19 Cases
    China's Red Cross Society to Send $1 Million to India Amid COVID-19 Surge
    India Should Prepare for Possible ‘Third’ COVID Wave by Issuing Under-15s With Vaccine, Prof. Says
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse