Register
02:13 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden departs the room after speaking about jobs and the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2021.

    Americans Left With Government of ‘Totally Disunited Country’, Ex-US Official Says

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082567067_0:0:3201:1800_1200x675_80_0_0_f9c1aed2055e528b6a7fd6d3e3362d62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202104291082755854-americans-left-with-government-of-totally-disunited-country-ex-us-official-says/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans now have a government that rules over a completely disunited nation, while presuming itself to be a superpower set to impose its will on the entire international community, former Assistant US Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

    “The American population is splintered. There is no unity. The United States has become a diverse, multicultural Tower of Babel, which has drained all strength from the country,” Roberts said. “We are left with a government with a totally disunited country that imagines itself to be a superpower determined to force its will on the world.”

    Roberts went on to say, however, that the international community is accustomed to 70 years of US dominance and is unaware that the United States has entered a process of collapse.

    “US power rests substantially on the US dollar as world reserve currency, the currency used for international transactions,” he said. “This privileged role has been harmed by the Federal Reserves creation of trillions of new dollars in order to support the disastrous decisions of the unregulated mega-banks.”

    Roberts also said the US government’s “freely issued” sanctions undermine the dollar by teaching sanctioned nations to find alternatives to the dollar payments and clearing system.

    In addition, US corporations have de-industrialized the United States by offshoring its manufacturing jobs, he said.

    “The real family median income has eased to increase,” he said. “Wealth and income gains have gone to the top one-half of one percent of the population. Indebtedness is the rule for the vast majority of the population, any and every one of whom can lose his or her job because of using a wrong pronoun or for not being sufficiently deferential to a transgendered person or a person of color.”

    Roberts also pointed out that the country is further being divided as white Americans are under constant attack with charges of systemic racism.

    “Their monuments are torn down, their museums closed. The ideology of the Democrat party is identity politics,” he said. “In Marxist class warfare, it is the capitalists who oppress the workers. In American identity politics, it is white Americans who oppress blacks and people of color and men who oppress women.”
    Protesters and activists attend a vigil for Daunte Wright and others killed during police confrontations, at Times Square in New York city on April 16, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / ED JONES
    Protesters and activists attend a vigil for Daunte Wright and others killed during police confrontations, at Times Square in New York city on April 16, 2021.

    Roberts spoke on the occasion of US President Joe Biden’s 100th day in office on Thursday.

    The former official underscored that the Biden presidency in its first 100 days has dramatically worsened the already bad US-Russian relations.

    “Biden said on national TV that President Putin is ‘a killer.’ A US-backed coup was foiled in Belarus. Biden also gave a military guarantee to Ukraine against Russian intervention if Ukraine renewed its invasion of the Donbass republics. US military equipment arrived in Ukraine. Biden issued new sanctions against Russia. NATO and the EU supported the sanctions,” he said.

    Roberts pointed out that he believes former President Donald Trump was removed from office because he wanted to normalize ties with Russia.

    “This intention was unacceptable to the US military-security complex, which needs the ‘Russian threat’ to justify its budget and power,” he said. “The US foreign policy establishment regards Russia as a barrier to American hegemony. This means that there is no chance for normal relations.”

    President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

    When asked about what was achieved and is expected to happen with regards to US military presence overseas, Roberts noted that the United States’ two decades of war against Muslims have served Israel’s agenda.

    “Iraq and Libya have been destroyed. Syria, despite the Russian intervention, is still subject to unpunished Israeli attacks. US policy toward Iran remains under Israel’s control,” Roberts said. “Afghanistan was a defeat for Washington like Vietnam, but unlike President Nixon American presidents have not succeeded in withdrawing US military presence.”

    Biden’s job approval rating after the first 100 days in office is the third-lowest for a US president since 1945, an ABC and Washington Post poll revealed on Sunday.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    collapse, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, racism, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse