Register
20:27 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman walks her dog past past graffiti with the words 'No Irish Sea Border' in Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

    Risk of Re-Inflaming Conflict in N. Ireland Exists, but There Are Four Possible Solutions

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082003857_0:0:3136:1764_1200x675_80_0_0_94a186fa6c8f92e85bbe1a9eddbb5c79.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202104081082570123-risk-of-re-inflaming-conflict-in-n-ireland-exists-but-there-are-fours-possible-solutions/

    Northern Ireland has seen a spike in protest activity this week as the authorities refused to prosecute members of Sinn Fein over their attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey, former Irish Republican Leader (IRA) leader. The incidents also come in light of growing discontent in the country among unionists over the consequences of Brexit.

    Iain Begg, Professor at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science, discussed with Sputnik the current social unrest in Northern Ireland. Professor went deeper and spoke in detail about the history of the conflict between nationalists and unionists, and suggested possible solutions to the conflict. In his view, there are compromises that some sides are going to have to take to limit the damage that's done.

    Sputnik: According to the media, one of the main reasons for the current social unrest  is Northern Ireland's new trading arrangements under the protocol. How much does this disagreement really contribute to the destabilizing situation in NI?

    Iain Begg: I think it'd be fair to say that the Brexit trade agreement lit the fuse for what's happening, but it's building on decades or even centuries of animosity between the two sides in Northern Ireland: the Protestant majority and the Catholic minority. It's worth recalling that it is nearly 100 years since Northern Ireland was first created as a result of the giving Ireland this independence and the Protestants in Northern Ireland objected to that, which is the reason we have Northern Ireland in the first place. We then have to go back as well to what's called the Good Friday Agreement, or Belfast Agreement, which tried to settle all the troubles that we saw in Northern Ireland from the late 1960s onwards. That peace agreement brokered by the Americans, signed up to by the European Union and held by both sides, Ireland and Britain, required that there be no border in Ireland. And as soon as you say that there could be no border in Ireland, you have a problem, which is that once the United Kingdom is outside the single market and the customs union, you need a border somewhere.

    Police in riot gear try to keep control in the loyalist Waterside area of Londonderry
    © AP Photo / Liam McBurney
    What Is Going On In Northern Ireland And Is It In Danger Of Slipping Back Into The Troubles?
    And the decision in the agreement for withdrawal and subsequently for the trade and cooperation agreement between the UK and the EU was, in effect that nobody says it in formal terms, to create a border within the United Kingdom, in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the larger island. To begin with they thought this could be done relatively straightforwardly with only minimal restrictions. But the experience of the first three months of Brexit has been that it does create problems for Northern Ireland: food supply; Amazon refusing to deliver. And that has irritated the unionist side in Northern Ireland. And the clue is in the word “unionist.” It wants to be part of the United Kingdom. The Unionists don't like the idea that there's now, in effect, a border, however minimal, between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, which they want to be part of as part of the United Kingdom. So, it's one of these impossible tangles. You need a border, but you don't want to either in the Irish Sea or in Ireland. So what do you do? And this has been something that's caused friction in the Protestant community in Northern Ireland. For Russian viewers, this is a bit like trying to deal with the Chechens.

    Sputnik: One of the reasons for public anger in NI was that Sinn Féin members were not charged over for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral, despite lockdown measures. Will the standing of Sinn Fein (which won second place in Dáil Éireann in the 2020 elections), change?

    Iain Begg: There's two different things to say on this. First is that funerals in Northern Ireland have always had a very strong political significance. There are many occasions where funerals have been attended by one or either side in a way which irritates the opposite side. The agreement to go to the funeral a few days ago was because a prominent, some would say freedom fighter, others would say terrorist on the nationalist, the Republican side has died. And therefore, Sinn Fein members felt they ought to attend because it's part of the tribalism of Northern Ireland to attend. So that's one side of it. And the other side of it is that, had they not done so, Sinn Fein would have lost face with their nationalist community. It's almost a political obligation on them to attend. So on the contrary, it will strengthen the Sinn Fein members, even though it causes friction with the Protestant majority, and some would say with the new overall government of Northern Ireland, which itself is designed to be power sharing between the two sides.

    People walk past graffiti saying 'Sandy Row, British till we die' in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    People walk past graffiti saying 'Sandy Row, British till we die' in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

    Sputnik: Let's talk a little bit about the Northern Ireland protocol. What changes do you think should be made to the protocol to help satisfy both sides, the unionists and the nationalists?

    Iain Begg: Well, there are four possible solutions. Solution that's in place is the border in the Irish Sea. Another solution would be to have a border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. But that's ruled out by the Good Friday Agreement, even though because Britain is no longer the part of the European Union, it would be normal to have the border on Ireland. The third solution is to have unification of Ireland. But there the problem is that you are never going to persuade the unionist majority in Northern Ireland to agree to that. It's is the reason Northern Ireland exists in the first place, dating from 100 years ago. And the forth solution will be Britain to stay inside the European Union single market, in which case you don't need a border. And all of these solutions are uncomfortable. You need to choose at least one of them not to happen or you have an impossible way out. So, the most likely way of resolving it is for an attempt to minimize the nature of the border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, make it so limited that you barely notice it. But instead, what's happened is the Northern Ireland people have recognized that there are real problems of paperwork, of supply, of foodstuffs, other things coming from Great Britain. So, that's why they have become more and more concerned about it. There is no easy solution. 

    Sputnik: What is the likelihood that the UVF or IRA or similar banned organizations will become active again in the near future?

    Iain Begg: Well, some would say they never stopped being active. They were just suppressed or decided to take a pause. They probably still have their stocks of arms hidden away somewhere in the remote parts of Northern Ireland. So, there is a risk of re-inflaming the conflict in a way that nobody wants. And that's why the big political imperative, not just for the UK. It's not a UK internal problem exclusively.

    An Irish Republic Army (IRA) mural on a wall in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006.
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    An Irish Republic Army (IRA) mural on a wall in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006.

    It's also a problem for Ireland. And because it's a problem for Ireland, that is a problem for the European Union and it's a problem for the Americans because they are guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, which means that there is no border in Ireland. And once again, there isn't a single best solution. There are compromises that some sides are going to have to take to limit the damage that's done.

    Sputnik: According to statistics, approximately 358,900 Republic of Ireland passports were issued to UK residents from 2017 to 2020. This represents almost 12 percent of all Irish passports issued in the past four years. What is the reason for this spike?

    Iain Begg: It suits British citizens who would like to retain a formal connection to the European Union. That's the only explanation. It was revealed even a few days ago that the famous spy writer, John Le Carré, just before he died, took out Irish citizenship because he objected to Brexit.

    Sputnik: So, the only reason they are issuing this passports is that they objected to Brexit?

    Iain Begg: The Irish been willing to do it. And the citizens who requested are those who want to retain a connection to the European Union, which they would otherwise lose because of Brexit. It doesn't necessarily mean they're for or against Brexit. They just want to retain the European link.

    Sputnik: How strong is the desire for independence from the UK among Irish citizens, given the long, recently concluded Brexit process?

    Iain Begg: We have to be very precise in the way you phrase that question, because there are three kinds of Irish citizens. First, there are those in what the country is now called Ireland, and they are, in theory, romantically in favor of a single Ireland. But they are also suspicious of the people in Northern Ireland, who they regard as different and dangerous for the coherence of Ireland itself. And then in Northern Ireland, you have two very strongly split communities, the Protestant community and the Catholic, or unionist and nationalist if you take religion out of it. And they really don't speak to each other. They try to cooperate, but they have very different political ideologies and wishes.

    Sputnik: Will the sentiment for the unification of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland intensify? 

    Iain Begg: Well, this is where you have to go back into history, why Northern Ireland was created, which was because the minority of Irish people in Northern Ireland did not want to be part of Catholic Ireland. This was the result of the 1922 agreement that created Ireland. That's still the case.

    You have to recognize as well that many of the people of Protestant religion - I say religion, it doesn't mean they're they go to church every week, but they're labeled as being like this - are settlers who came from Scotland. So, they have a different mentality, a different tribal allegiance from the nationalist community in Northern Ireland, which is traditionally Catholic and is in favor of a single Irish state.

    You don't easily mix the two.

    Sputnik: How far do you think local unrest can go? 

    Iain Begg: I think we don't hope it will diminish. But what it needs is a fresh look at the arrangement between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, because this sense that the agreement that Boris Johnson has made is alienating Northern Ireland or separating it from Great Britain is one which the Unionist community, Protestant community in Northern Ireland does not like. That's once again why the word unionist is significant, they favor the British Union. They don't want an Irish union, and you keep coming up against the same dilemma again and again, it's a minority in the whole of Ireland, but a majority in Northern Ireland, which wants the status quo. It wants to be a full part of the United Kingdom in the same way as the Welsh, the Scots and the English.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Irish border, Good Friday Agreement, Brexit, UK, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse