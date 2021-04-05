Register
11:10 GMT05 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Alberta Independence Movement

    Alberta's Independence Movement is Targeted by 'Kamikaze Parties', Activist Warns

    © Photo : Alberta Independence Movement/facebook
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082544580_0:212:1200:887_1200x675_80_0_0_18c241032cab935918683c30d42d657e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202104051082543324-albertas-independence-movement-is-targeted-by-kamikaze-parties-activist-warns/

    Canada's western provinces, such as Alberta and Saskatchewan, have recently witnessed the emergence of independence movements that aim for separation from the rest of the country, but not all of them are authentic.

    According to Peter Downing, who is the Public Safety Critic for The Independence Party of Alberta, some of these newly-formed movements may be used by mainstream politicians as "kamikaze" parties to discredit the true proponents of independence.

    Sputnik: You're well known for your western independence political initiatives and for co-founding the Wexit Alberta initiative in particular. Now you're working on a project called The Independence Party of Alberta (TIP). What is the party's political platform, and what are its main goals? 

    Peter Downing: The Independence Party of Alberta is Alberta's original separatist party. We are a registered separatist party that is eligible to compete in provincial elections. Provincial elections are the only mechanism by which the government of Alberta is elected. The provincial government is the mechanism by which a referendum on separation for Alberta from Canada can be set. Our primary objective is simply the separation of Alberta from the Canadian confederation and the ability for pure national independence for Alberta.

    Sputnik: A lot has been going on lately in the life of western independence movements in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and other provinces, with parties changing names, leadership, and, according to your information – trying to radically change their political goals or serving the federalist agenda. Instead of just the Wexit organisation, which appears to be under attack from your former associates, now there are also the Maverick Party, the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta, and the Buffalo Party in Saskatchewan. And all of them claim to be sharing almost the same goals. Does it look like someone's trying to hijack your ideas, but in reality - to promote federalist policies under the guise of western independence, and, if so, who is doing that?   

    Peter Downing: Within the past two months I've been reached out to by some of my former colleagues within the Wexit movement to join an emerging party called the Buffalo Party of Alberta. That party is being organised by a gentleman named Cam Davies. Cam Davies is most well-known for being a "hatchet man" responsible for the UCP (United Conservative Party) leadership campaign – "the kamikaze campaign"  in which a candidate ran, instead of having Jason Kenney – the Premier of Alberta, who was running at the time - I guess, to attack his opponent Brian Jean. This "kamikaze candidate" Jeff Callaway was hired or funded to attack Brian Jean. And basically be seen as a cat's paw for Jason Kenney. So, it really does look like this party is a "kamikaze party" that is being used to attack the electoral viability of the emerging independence movement, which right now is polling at anywhere between 25 to 36 percent of all Albertans, which is setting us up for a potential separatist majority government in 2023.

    Welcome to Alberta
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Birth of the Republic of Western Canada is a Cry of Our Heart – Wexit Alberta Founder

    And let me just go back to question number one - The Independence Party of Alberta. We have stated that upon achieving separation we will give Albertans the ability to decide their fate – whether they want to pursue independent national status, or even open up negotiations with the United States to be considered as the 51st state of America – but, again, for Albertans to decide their national self-determination.

    Sputnik: In March of this year, Maxime Bernier – the leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), who ran his federal election campaign in 2019 on an anti-Trudeau platform in his home province of Quebec, but lost the vote, spoke at the Freedom Talk Conference in Alberta. His speech which was dedicated to the worsening situation in the country and the need for radical de-centralisation was praised by many Albertans. Do you share Bernier's views, and, if so, what are the key ideas which resonated with you the most?

    Peter Downing: I shared the anti-globalisation views of many people who are part of the People's Party of Canada. What I do not agree on with Mr Bernier is the solution. Any kind of de-centralisation, basically, is still submitting ourselves to the rule of Ottawa, where Alberta's 34 seats come at an extremely high cost. And those 34 seats are basically useless within our ability to reach over Eastern Canada, or Ottawa, or any competing interests. There simply is no way to exercise control over our national interests whether it's taxation, resources. Section 91 of the Canadian Constitution allows Ottawa and the federal government to exercise virtually complete control over Alberta, our natural resources and our own self-determination. 

    ​So, I do not share Mr Bernier's desire to remain within the Canadian Confederation. Separatism is the only way for Albertans to protect themselves against global interests, to exercise our own national self-determination, which is a human right, and to free ourselves from the tyranny of globalisation, and the suffocation of the free will of Albertans. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    party, separatism, Alberta, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse