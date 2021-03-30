Register
15:43 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An aerial view shows the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich (SQM) lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile

    Battery Race: Why Latin America's Lithium Triangle May Become a Bone of Contention for the US, China

    © REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082487280_0:289:3072:2017_1200x675_80_0_0_f1fa4b4af557ccb73df21fc82355c5b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103301082487016-battery-race-why-latin-americas-lithium-triangle-may-become-a-bone-of-contention-for-the-us-china/

    In February 2016, the World Economic Forum announced that lithium batteries would be the core to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and transition to the "green economy". How could Latin American states sitting on the world's largest lithium reserves grab this unique opportunity?

    Investors are observing "gold rush on steroids" for metals essential for building batteries as European and American governments are preparing to shift to electric vehicles and renewables within the framework of the Paris Climate Agreement.

    Low-maintenance lithium-ion batteries are regarded as a key component of the "green" effort. According to the Financial Times, shares in the Global Lithium and Battery ETF have mounted about 170% over the past year, while producers of lithium have raised over $2 billion from investors during the past few months.

    The Lithium Triangle and the Fourth Industrial Revolution  

    Lithium, a highly reactive and flammable metal, can be found in compounds mostly in igneous rocks and lithium chloride salts. There are roughly 80 million tonnes of identified reserves globally, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). 

    Just a handful of nations can boast huge lithium reserves, principally Bolivia (21 million tonnes), Argentina (17 million tonnes), Chile (9 million tonnes), the US (6.8 million tonnes), and Australia (6.3 million tonnes). The first three form the so-called "Lithium Triangle" which accounts for more than half of the world's deposits of the metal. Will Bolivia, Argentina and Chile benefit from the emerging "gold rush"?

    "We are in the midst of a global energy transition which is adding two very substantial value chains to the world economy: one is based on lithium and the other on green hydrogen," says Dr. Heinz Dieterich, director of the Centre for Transition Sciences (CTS) at the Autonomous Metropolitan University in Mexico City, and coordinator at the World Advanced Research Project (WARP). "The three countries of the Lithium Triangle are, in fact, blessed with large reserves of the lithium mineral, but that does not mean, that they will be the main benefactors of this endowment of natural wealth."

    Latin America has been coerced to contribute substantial natural resources to the global economy since the European invasion of 1492, he notes, recalling that the gold and silver extracted in Latin America had fuelled the Industrial Revolution in Europe for centuries.

    "The countries and people, who nominally were the proprietors of this richness, did not really benefit from them," Dieterich highlights. "The reason is that when you sit on a treasure you must have the power to defend it, otherwise you will lose it."

    In addition to this, neither Bolivia, nor Argentina or Chile possesses the internal technological or scientific infrastructure for  endogenous national development via the industrialisation of these resources, he notes. At the same time, it is unlikely that the three countries would make "a quantum leap in development based on lithium wealth" during the course of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the professor remarks.

    The Lithium Triangle countries are currently not in a position to explore their lithium reserves on their own, echoes Mario Ramón Duarte, an Argentine expert in cyber defence and technological issues and the author of Fourth Industrial Revolution: Strategic Analysis. That would require huge investments, appropriate technologies and expertise, human capital and logistic chains, the author underscores, adding that Bolivia, Argentina and Chile would have to conclude partnerships with external players to explore the precious "green" metal.

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    A Geely's new electric vehicle (EV) Geometry A (GE11) is presented during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019.

    What External Players are Interested in Triangle's Resources?

    "Several extra-regional actors are in a position to propose an agenda for cooperation with the countries of the Lithium Triangle," says Mario Ramón Duarte. "Among them we can mention China, which is one of the largest producers of this type of batteries; Russia is clearly an auspicious partner for cooperation in the development of lithium-related activities due to its advanced technology. We can also mention: the US; Australia; Mexico; Germany; Poland and Hungary."

    For his part, Dieterich suggests that four principle geopolitical players could play first fiddle there, namely the US, the EU, Russia, and China.

    He explains that the consumer demand for EVs and government subsidies are major catalysts for the production of lithium. European governments are currently taking strong measures to boost the growth of its electric vehicles (EVs) market. 

    "The EU bases its energy transition on hydrogen, but for the foreseeable future the Triangle will be of strategic interest for its important auto industry," the professor suggests, referring to reports that the 2019 coup in Bolivia was apparently supported by US corporations and the British government

    When it comes to Russia, it has no significant EV industry, so its needs to act in the Triangle are not "survival-related," the academic believes.

    "China is a very different story," he continues. "It has lithium reserves in the range of 4.5 million tonnes. But it is also the world’s largest consumer of the mineral, driven by its enormous manufacturing industries sector and car/battery market."

    Although China, the largest Asian market for EVs, still lags behind the EU, it is playing the "catch up," according to CNBC. Meanwhile, EV sales in the US trail behind both Europe and China.

    "The US is lagging drastically behind and it is doubtful, if Biden – after the $1.9 trillion COVID package – can find the necessary funds to accelerate the respective US economic sector," says the professor.
    The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. CEO Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle.
    © AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
    The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. CEO Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle.

    However, there are also geopolitical factors at play here, according to Dieterich. While the People's Republic largely depends on lithium imports from Australia, the Biden administration's strategy to pit Canberra against Beijing may prompt the Chinese to diversify their supply chains and turn to the Triangle. For its part, Washington is unlikely to tolerate Chinese companies in its backyard. This could lead to yet another geopolitical standoff between China and the US, the professor presumes.

    The race for lithium could create a hostile environment in the Triangle, agrees Mario Ramón Duarte: "At the moment this could only bring further imbalances to South America, given that its regional integration is not as strong as in previous times," he believes.

    "Therefore, it's imperative for the countries of South America to coordinate their efforts and work fully in this new historical era, and to be able to reverse the abysmal advantage that the great powers have in technological issues," the author insists, emphasising the urgency of further innovation and integration within the region.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Lithium Battery Shortage Threatens 1,000 UK Jobs as Car Giant Baulks at Investing in UK Factory
    UK Reportedly Backed 2019 Bolivian Coup to Access Country's Lithium Reserves
    COVID Relief Bill Passes; UK Backed Bolivian Coup for Lithium; US "Humanitarian" Imperialism
    Tags:
    China, US, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Latin America, lithium, lithium ion battery
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse