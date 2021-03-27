Register
19:11 GMT27 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021

    'Vacant Stare, Inappropriate Smiles': US Psychiatrist Analyses Biden's Performance at 1st Presser

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082455733_0:217:2953:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_fbc12eeac8f9d041c43332db0f741f08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103271082468718-vacant-stare-inappropriate-smiles-us-psychiatrist-analyses-bidens-performance-at-1st-presser/

    On 25 March, Joe Biden took questions from reporters for the first time since his inauguration in January. Dr Carole Lieberman, a board-certified psychiatrist and best-selling author based in Beverly Hills, California has analysed the performance of the 46th president amid growing speculation about his health.

    Sputnik: Why do you think it is time to invoke the 25th Amendment after watching President Biden's first solo press conference?

    Carole Lieberman: You probably have the same fairy tale - 'the Emperor has no clothes. It's the story of an emperor who walked down the street, he wanted to have these fine clothes and the tailors pretended they were making him a fine outfit. They were just playing a joke on him. He walked down the street parading and he was naked, he was wearing no clothes. And there was a little boy who cried out, “the emperor has no clothes”. Everybody else was pretending that everything was fine. That is kind of the situation that we have here, that...  now, of course, fewer and fewer people are pretending that everything is fine because after the press conference, it is obvious.

    I am a psychiatrist, but you don't really have to be a psychiatrist after the press conference to see that there is definitely something wrong with Biden's thinking, his memory and so on. I called it before the election. I tried to warn people and I called it encroaching dementia. In other words, the early stages of dementia.

    Sputnik: What signs of possible unwellness did you see during the speech? Is it something he said or is it his body language?

    Carole Lieberman: It was a number of things. This has actually been getting worse over time. That is one of the most concerning things - that over the last six months or more, he has been having more of these signs.

    For example, one sign is his eyes. He seemed to have a vacant stare when he was looking out at the audience. It didn't seem like he had... that there was something behind his eyes. Another example is sometimes he smiled inappropriately. Another example is - and he did this during the campaign - he would say, “where am I?” People took it yesterday, like, where am I trying to find the next person to call on, the next reporter and so on. But he has used that expression, 'where am I?' lots of times. And some of the times was where he actually literally looked lost, physically lost, disoriented.

    He twisted some of his words. He said things like “when I came to the Senate one hundred and twenty years ago”. And clearly, he didn't pick up on his mistake. It would be one thing to say that kind of mistake and then say, well, what am I saying? It wasn't one hundred and twenty years ago, but he didn't say that.

    Since his election, he has continued to talk in some of his speeches, off-the-cuff speeches. This is the first press conference, but he has said at other times, things that make it seem like... ‘I'm running’. For example, yesterday he said ‘I'm running for three reasons’. And he talked about transparency and rebuilding the backbone of America, uniting the country and so on. But - I'm running? He already ran and he is president.

    It's very disturbing. I feel very sorry for him. I feel very concerned for America. I think we need someone who is more aware.

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

    When you’re the president of the United States or when you're the leader of any country, you have to be able to hold in your mind a lot of abstract concepts, a lot of information at once, and a lot of different concepts of how things interact with each other. When you have some kind of cognitive impairment, it's particularly hard to think like that. That's a particular type of thinking that is very hard. It's very hard for anybody. If you have cognitive decline, that is one of the things that goes first or is particularly impacted. Fortunately, he is not the only one running the country. He is the president. There is a vice president. There is a Congress. There are lots of other people in Washington, DC who are in charge of running the government or different aspects of the government. But it was an embarrassment to himself and to the country. I feel it's a very awkward position to be talking about this to someone from another country. But I don't think I'm really telling any big surprises because I think anybody watching that, maybe they don't know how to put it in the exact language that I'm talking about. But people could see, and you don't have to be a psychiatrist, you don't have to be an American to see that he was having problems, he was stumbling. And to see that this is just a continuation, a worsening of what he's been having for months and months.

    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Trump Mocks Biden Over 'Unacceptable Dementia' as Dem Candidate Says He's 'Running for the Senate'

    Sputnik: While using notes during press conferences is hardly unprecedented, Biden's cheat sheet had names and pictures of reporters, with some correspondents' pictures having numbers next to them. Do you believe the conference was ‘scripted’?

    Carole Lieberman: The last time he gave a talk - not a press conference, but a statement to the world, to America, he used a teleprompter and he seemed to be having trouble seeing the teleprompter. He was squinting a lot. And I think maybe ... First of all, you can't really have a press conference with a teleprompter. First of all, the reporters would be able to see what's written on it. They resorted to a cheat sheet to these papers and, yes, with photographs. He might not be expected to know all the reporters names and what they look like, but there was a lot more than that on his cheat sheet. And again, not that you're supposed to necessarily have to remember every fact and figure - he didn't know exactly what he was going to be asked. Although, yes, there are hints that some people are saying that he might have known at least some of the questions in advance. I don't know that for a fact, but you don't want the president or the leader of your country to be using a cheat sheet.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    press conference, thinking, dementia, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (Russia) performs during women single's short program at the World Figure Skating Championship in Stockholm
    Eye-Catching Outfits Lighting Up World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse