Register
18:45 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Clean sheet

    'Fetish Element to Dinky Dating', Creator of Dating App for Men With 'Small Packages' Says

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106132/31/1061323191_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_26ed76560b59ab5f5fa0c9bf68aba2a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103261082461702-fetish-element-to-dinky-dating-creator-of-dating-app-for-men-with-small-packages-says/

    Is bigger better? Well not for the 120,000 people who have signed up to Dinky One dating, it isn’t. The dating app for men with a smaller lunchbox and for women who prefer a lighter snack.

    Dinky One is the brainchild of businessman David Minns who launched the dating app for men with small penises just before the UK entered lockdown, and it has just got bigger and bigger.

    Dinky One has proved a huge hit, with more than one-and-a-half-million people logging into the app, 3 million messages sent and thousands of people worldwide signing up to get their little secret out into the open.

    Sputnik spoke with its creator David Minns to find out why the dating app has been so popular and how some women just prefer an itsy bitsy teenie weenie.

    Sputnik: Have you been taken aback by the sheer popularity of your dating site?

    David Minns: Yes, I have been. I mean, it was a year ago that it started just as the UK was entering lockdown for coronavirus. I wrote the press release and I hesitated on the send button thinking 'is anybody going to like this, is anyone gonna join it?' And here we are, a year later 120,000 people signed up, one and a half million people, one and a half million logins, and over 3 million messages sent. So it's been just phenomenal. I really, really, didn't expect anybody to really join, or even you know, share photos or anything. It really, really was a surprise.

    Sputnik: And what's the advantages of people signing up?

    David Minns: The main aim - and I've generated a few sort of niche sites with this sort of idea where there's a potential stigma attached - I think it's best that you can (pardon the innuendo) get it out in the open. And you know, that everybody knows where they stand, and then you know, that isn't going to come later on in the relationship. So you know, people can just focus on dating, getting to know people without that sort of doubt in their mind coming in so I think it really, really helps for people's confidence.

    Sputnik: And what’s the reaction from women been to this site?

    David Minns: Yeah, so there's a mix. I mean, there are different types of women who use the site. So there are some people who are using it because they just don't mind either way. And then there are some women who really prefer a smaller endowed guy, and that might be from their own sort of physical side. But also there are quite a lot of women who are - you would consider dominant women and they'd like to be sort of in control. So this could have sort of a fetish element to it as well.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    dating app
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Major Inconvenience: Behold Ever Given, The Ship Blocking Suez Canal
    Major Inconvenience: Behold Ever Given, The Ship Blocking Suez Canal
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse