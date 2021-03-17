Register
10:00 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Saudi Arabia Flag

    Saudi Arabia Not Expected to Make Dramatic U-turn on US Ties Despite Rapprochement With Russia

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / yasser zareaa / National day of Saudi Arabia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105787/18/1057871820_0:118:2248:1382_1200x675_80_0_0_c56a6c172f4cf586a096001187920eec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103171082366331-saudi-arabia-not-expected-to-make-dramatic-u-turn-on-us-ties-despite-rapprochement-with-russia/

    A Riyadh-based political analyst says his country appreciates Russia for its influence on the global arena and welcomes it to try its luck as a mediator between the kingdom and its rival Iran.

    The Joe Biden administration has decided to "recalibrate" US relations with Saudi Arabia following the release of an intelligence report claiming that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "likely" approved the 2018 operation to "capture or kill" Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    Riyadh has strongly rejected the report, and less than a month after the announcement was made, Mohammed bin Salman met Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as the top diplomat toured the Gulf states.

    Dr Hamdan Al-Shuhri, a Riyadh-based political analyst, says it is an integral part of his country's foreign policy to maintain friendly relations with all major players.

    "We are making deals and buying weapons from many states. It is our right. Plus, we have always had good relations with Russia and now they can only get better".

    Ups and Downs

    However, relations between Moscow and Riyadh have seen many ups and downs. The Soviet Union was one of the first countries to recognise the establishment of Saudi Arabia as an independent state. 

    But the era of the Communist leader Joseph Stalin saw those ties strained to the point that the bilateral relations were severed in 1938, and were only re-established in 1992 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

    Under President Vladimir Putin, these relations were taken to a whole new level, especially after the 2017 visit of King Salman to Moscow and the impressive military deals that followed shortly after.

    Mediation is Needed

    While it is not yet clear which deals were put on the table during the meeting of Lavrov and the Saudi crown prince, Al-Shuhri is certain that the visit of the Russian foreign minister was aimed at cementing his country's position in the region and discussing a number of pressing issues.

    The most important of those is Iran. Apart from claiming that Iran is developing weapons of mass destruction, allegations that Tehran denies, Saudi Arabia is accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region by supporting and encouraging various extremist militias.

    The primary concern raises the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who in recent weeks have stepped up their attacks on Saudi targets, launching drones at the country's oil sites, an airport, and bases, a red line for the leadership in Riyadh.

    The expert sees this as Iran's attempts to undermine the stability of the region, encourage sectarianism, and fuel the conflict, and this is why, he believes, the only way to stop them is through "cooperation with such powerful players as Russia".

    Yet, Russia's role as a mediator will not be easy, believes the expert, especially given its friendly relationship with the Iranians and its rather stable position in the Gulf.

    "For the Russian mediation to work, Moscow needs to be committed to resolving this problem. It is not enough just to sell us arms. More weapons will not solve the issue. We need a permanent solution".

    "Working with Russia is paramount for us because they have an arsenal of arms and they are active and influential on the global arena. So we will definitely bolster our relations with Moscow. But I doubt we will take a dramatic U-turn on the US, unless Washington decides to aggravate the situation, leaving us no choice".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse